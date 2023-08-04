Will there be The Promised Neverland Season 3? Explained

The Promised Neverland season 3 has been eagerly anticipated by fans of the series, as they hope for anime studio CloverWorks to do justice to the anime. As any anime fan would know, The Promised Neverland season 2 was a disaster, and hence, fans of the series want a sequel season to help fix the series's reputation.

Written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland is a manga series that follows the lives of orphans who enjoy a joyful existence in the Grace Field House. However, they soon realize that it is all an illusion, as they were being farmed for demons and hence needed to run away from the orphanage.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Promised Neverland manga.

The Promised Neverland season 3: Is there any chance for the anime to be renewed?

No, The Promised Neverland season 3 will never see production or a subsequent release. The first season of the anime remained very true to the manga, as it had 12 episodes that covered the story up to the 37th chapter of the manga. In the first season, the anime adapted the first two arcs of the manga.

However, the second season, which was released two years later, had a major overhaul. Instead of animating the entire series season by season, CloverWorks decided to adapt it in a condensed form. Thus, the anime basically skipped past or briefly went through the events that took place between chapters 38 and 181 of the manga.

With this, the anime studio CloverWorks skipped past several arcs of the manga, including the Goldy Pond Battle Arc, Cuvitidala Arc, King of Paradise Arc, Seven Walls Arc, Imperial Capital Battle Arc, Return to Grace Field Arc, and Human World Arc.

Even the arcs that the second season did animate were abbreviated as the Promised Forest Arc and Search For Minerva Arc, both of which had a total of 37 chapters, and were adapted into just five episodes. Following that, all other episodes were considered to be part of the anime-original story.

The staff and cast members who worked on the first season's episodes also worked on the second. However, as instructed, they worked with the manga's original writer, Kaiu Shirai, to come up with new scripts for the anime-original scenes. This decision was also faced with a lot of backlash back then, which is why the final two episodes of the anime had no writing credits to protect the people who were getting targeted.

That said, several fans still believe that The Promised Neverland season 3 is a possibility, as they believe that CloverWorks could try to rectify their error. Instead of rebooting the entire anime, fans hope for the studio to release The Promised Neverland season 3, which could possibly adapt the skipped arcs from the manga. However, the possibility of the same is very slim.

Hence, fans should not hope for The Promised Neverland season 3 to be announced anytime soon.

