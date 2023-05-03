10 Anime to watch if you love Heavenly Delusion

Heavenly Delusion isn’t as popular as some of the other anime titles that were released recently. However, this series has a lot of potential, with early signs being largely positive. The manga has progressed quite a bit and the pacing is great. The post-apocalyptic setting is perfect for those who enjoy thrillers.

As of now, there are a ton of unanswered questions about the plot and Heavenly Delusion has done a great job of adding layers of information without revealing too much in one go. The characters in the anime are also well-written and nuanced, with each having more to them than what meets the eye.

The premise for the anime is quite interesting, as it is set 15 years after the destruction of modern civilization and revolves around a group of kids living in an isolated facility. The story begins when one of the girls there receives a cryptic message asking her if she wants to venture outside.

The elements of suspense, the post-apocalyptic setting, the characters' relationship, and their journey are some of the reasons why Heavenly Delusion has captivated the anime and manga community. If you're intrigued by the setting, we've curated a list of anime titles that share some resemblance to the aforementioned series.

Made in Abyss and 9 other anime titles similar to Heavenly Delusion

1) Made In Abyss

pKjd @pKjd A new key visual for the second part of the “Made in Abyss” anime compilation film feature, titled "Hourou Suru Tasogare," has been released. Screening of the movies begin January 4th, 2019 miabyss.com A new key visual for the second part of the “Made in Abyss” anime compilation film feature, titled "Hourou Suru Tasogare," has been released. Screening of the movies begin January 4th, 2019 miabyss.com https://t.co/HZ1n02un7I

One of the reasons why Made In Abyss is similar is due to the element of mystery. The story revolves around a 12-year-old orphan who lives in a city that overlooks the Abyss. Nobody knows the depth of the Abyss and what it actually contains.

However, people from all over the world have gathered here due to the magical artifacts that are collected on the surface. Similar to Heavenly Delusion, the characters are quite chipper and happy initially. However, the show has a rather dark atmosphere as they uncover the secrets of the Abyss and the world.

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video

2) Promised Neverland

The Promised Neverland @TPNManga The Promised Neverland Season 2 anime has now reached it's conclusion. What are your final thoughts on the season overall? The Promised Neverland Season 2 anime has now reached it's conclusion. What are your final thoughts on the season overall? https://t.co/n4R5OigLpU

This anime series is arguably the closest one to Heavenly Delusions on the list.

The story of Promised Neverland revolves around kids who live in a special institution where they enjoy good food and education. The kids lead a happy life even though there are strict rules in place and they don’t have a lot of freedom.

However, when one of the children leaves the institution, Emma and Norman, the protagonists, learn that "Mother" (the children's chief caretaker) has given the green light to send the children to demons. The setting and the plot are quite similar to Heavenly Delusion.

However, it must be noted that the second season of the series received a lot of backlash for the way it was handled.

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix

3) Akira

randomsakuga @randomsakuga

Movie: AKIRA (アキラ) (1988)



Correctied by Takashi Nakamura (なかむら たかし).



sakugabooru.com/post/show/14223 Key Animation: Toshiyuki Inoue (井上 俊之)Movie: AKIRA (アキラ) (1988)Correctied by Takashi Nakamura (なかむら たかし). Key Animation: Toshiyuki Inoue (井上 俊之)Movie: AKIRA (アキラ) (1988)Correctied by Takashi Nakamura (なかむら たかし).sakugabooru.com/post/show/14223 https://t.co/rTyeWQJvp9

Akira is arguably one of the most iconic anime movies of all time, and it is an absolute masterclass on the subject of animation. This classic is similar to the titular anime in the sense that both have a post-apocalyptic setting.

While there aren’t many similarities from a plot standpoint, the overall atmosphere and feel of the movie and anime series are comparable.

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix

4) Coppelion

aeripremiums @callmeeri_ coppelion was a pretty decent anime, worth watching coppelion was a pretty decent anime, worth watching https://t.co/eQMS9kZMbX

Coppelion is also set in a post-apocalyptic world involving a ghost town formed due to a meltdown of a nuclear core. This anime series has protagonists that are immune to radiation and are tasked with traveling to Tokyo, which is now radioactive.

This series is similar to Heavenly Delusion in the sense that they focus on the journey. The Coppelions’ journey can be comparable to Maru and Kiruko’s, which is why this is an anime that is recommended as a must-watch.

Streaming Platform: Apple TV, Hulu

5) From the New World

Mari ☕️ @marimallow_ I love how truly horrific Shinsekai Yori is. Some of the imagery is fantastic. I love how truly horrific Shinsekai Yori is. Some of the imagery is fantastic. https://t.co/ghtRD5c7h5

From the New World revolves around living in a thousand-year-old Japan, where people have telekinetic powers. The reason why this show is compared to Heavenly Delusion owing to the false sense of utopia.

However, lead character Saki and her friends start to ponder about the plight of those who are unable to access the telekinetic powers. They also aim to uncover the rumors regarding the Tainted Cats, an organization known for kidnapping children.

What was once considered a utopian society no longer feels that way when they realize the deep dark secrets that linger below the surface, and how the new world came into being.

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll

6) Girls’ Last Tour

celia 🩷 セリア @cardcaptorce1ia 2017 - Girls' Last Tour - post-apocalyptic iyashikei my beloved. just a really great show. I cried a few times 2017 - Girls' Last Tour - post-apocalyptic iyashikei my beloved. just a really great show. I cried a few times https://t.co/LvswqBADAl

This show has a rather gloomy atmosphere, as the story revolves around two young girls who scavenge the wastelands. Set in a post-apocalyptic world like the titular anime, these two girls, Chito and Yuuri, are the only survivors and are on a quest with no destination.

The show’s focus is on the dynamics of the relationship shared between them. The two girls try their best to find a sliver of hope in world that is slowly dying and withering away. This journey can be compared to the one shared by Maru and Kiruko in Heavenly Delusion.

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video, HIDIVE

7) Ergo Proxy

:D @dorianrawlins Ergo Proxy is somehow one of the greatest anime series ever created and one of the most underrated Ergo Proxy is somehow one of the greatest anime series ever created and one of the most underrated https://t.co/iJxAtB10R7

Ergo Proxy is also set in a post-apocalyptic world.

After an ecological catastrophe ruins human civilization, the survivors manage to create domes where life can exist. They also create robots to assist humans with everyday tasks.

However, a unique virus affects these robots, who now develop self-awareness, and the protagonist is tasked with investigating this strange phenomenon. The relationship shared between humans and robots is another element that is present in Heavenly Delusion.

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Hulu, Apple TV, Netflix

8) Summer Time Rendering

This show isn’t particularly set in a post-apocalyptic setting. However, the story revolves around a young man who lost his parents and his sister. Upon reaching an isolated island settlement, he investigates his sister’s body and notices marks around her neck.

He suspects foul play, and attempts to get to the bottom of this incident. This series, like Heavenly Delusion, has the ability to captivate the audience from the get-go. Furthermore, the element of suspense and mystery is why the show has made it to this list.

Streaming Platform: Hulu, Disney+

9) Steins;Gate

Spiritz @spiritzani finished steins gate,



what a beautiful ride man truly a roller coaster of emotions. I loved this show and I adored the cast of characters, the soundtrack is so perfect as well. I haven’t had a show make me feel this many emotions ever it’s truly special



new t3 for now



10/10 finished steins gate,what a beautiful ride man truly a roller coaster of emotions. I loved this show and I adored the cast of characters, the soundtrack is so perfect as well. I haven’t had a show make me feel this many emotions ever it’s truly specialnew t3 for now10/10 https://t.co/b9Uwg9qrqA

Steins;Gate is a cult-classic that is a must-watch for anyone who loves shows set in a post-apocalyptic world. Rintaro Okabe, a mad scientist, takes on an evil organization called SERN, which is known for creating advanced machines.

Okabe accidentally creates a time machine, and the story revolves around his journey to uncover the organization’s secrets with his close friend and lab partner, Makise Kurisu. The atmosphere of the show and the relationship shared between the aforementioned characters can be compared to Maru and Kiruko from Heavenly Delusion.

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV, Funimation

10) Terror in Resonance

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll (via Terror in Resonance) Safety first(via Terror in Resonance) Safety first 🙌 (via Terror in Resonance) https://t.co/Lgnx4PB0ns

This story revolves around two thieves - Nine and Twelve, who stole Plutonium from a facility in Japan. These two characters threaten the police, saying they will wreak havoc across the city, causing panic among citizens.

The story revolves around the two characters taking on a city filled with lies and deception. This series is similar to Heavenly Delusion in the sense that mystery and dark secrets lie at their very core. The suspense and element of enigma makes this an enjoyable show.

Streaming Platform: Crunchyroll, Apple TV

In case you think we missed out on any other anime, let us know in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes