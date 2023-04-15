Tengoku Daimakyou episode 3: Kiruko's past reveals a horrifying secret

Tengoku Daimakyou episode 3 included some jaw-dropping revelations that certainly shocked the entire fanbase. This episode explored Kiruko’s past and her connection to the men in the picture that was shown to the innkeeper in episode 1.

The show is doing a phenomenal job of adding layers of information that connect the dots while shrouding the bigger picture in complete mystery. The previous episode ended with Kiruko confessing that she thinks like a man. While it was a bit of a running joke at the beginning, the latest episode gave viewers context with regard to Kiruko’s thought process.

Tengoku Daimakyou episode 3: Kiruko found heaven 10 years after the Calamity

Robin and Haruki shared a special bond in Tengoku Daimakyou (Image via Production IG)

Episode 3 featured a flashback, in which we see a character named Haruki who was being bullied by thugs. Just as he was about to be killed by one of them, Robin Inazaki saved him in the nick of time.

This is the same man that was seen in the picture that Kiruko showed the innkeeper.

Kiriko and the Doctor in episode 3 of Tengoku Daimakyou (Image via Production IG)

The scene focuses on Kiriko, who was in the same orphanage that Robin and Haruki were from. She was a popular cart racer who was adored by her fans. A man with a strong build accompanied her, and they referred to him as “Doctor” or “Master.” Haruki was warned by one of his friends that the aforementioned person was conducting experiments on human beings as well.

Haruki always addressed Kiriko as “sister” and the two shared a close bond. The following day, Haruki climbed onto a vantage point to view his sister’s race. However, he spotted a camouflaged man-eater on the track. He pursued the man-eater and attempted to neutralize it.

Tengoku Daimakyou episode 3: Haruki’s failed attempt led to his death

Haruki's body is decapitated by the man-eater (Image via Production IG)

The race continued as no one was aware of the man-eater's presence. However, Kiriko and her competitors reached the arcade, where the man-eater was present. She then saw Haruki’s body attached to the man-eater. Her instincts took over and she rushed to the scene immediately. She pulled Haruki’s body from the man-eater’s mouth. But was horrified to see that his entire lower body and limbs were missing.

Despite this, Haruki was barely alive. A gunshot was then heard, and the next thing Haruki remembered was waking up in a hospital. He staggered and stumbled upon a mirror. He was horrified to see himself in Kiriko’s body. He enquired about the doctor who treated him, who had fled from the town. The stitches around his skull were a clear indication that the Doctor had fit Haruki’s brain inside Kirko.

Haruki's reaction upon seeing himself in the mirror in episode 3 of Tengoku Daimakyou (Image via Production IG)

The next couple of weeks went by as Haruki attempted to make peace with the situation. He couldn’t find Robin Inazaki or any other children from the orphanage. Haruki, who is now Kiruko, resolved to take on odd jobs in the hopes of finding Robin.

This is how she came in contact with the people who requested her to be Maru’s bodyguard. Maru now realized that it was Haruki who was in Kiriko's body and tried his best to process this rather disturbing information.

Final thoughts

Overall, this was a fantastic episode and the studio is certainly showcasing its creativity. The abstract representation of Haruki’s skull being cut open for the procedure was very well done. As of now, there are a ton of unanswered questions in the series. Viewers do not know who shot the gun that killed the man-eater. The nurse stated that both Kiriko and Haruki were on the verge of death.

Abstract representation of Haruki's skull being opened in Tengoku Daimakyou episode 3 (Image via Production IG)

Kiriko was alive and well when she was saved. Fans now wonder if the person shot Kiriko on purpose and if the person was the doctor who wanted to experiment on these two characters.

It will be interesting to see how the anime progresses from here. While the story is slowly revealing more information about this vast unknown world, Tengoku Daimakyou is also focusing on the complex relationship between Maru and Kiruko.

