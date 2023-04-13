Heavenly Delusion anime announces English dub cast, release windows

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, the English dub cast for the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Masakazu Ishiguro’s Heavenly Delusion manga series was announced. The announcement came via the official Twitter account of Disney’s senior manager of English dubbing, Reuben Lack.

Disney currently owns the streaming rights to the Heavenly Delusion anime, which is premiering in the United States via Hulu, which the Disney corporation owns. Outside of the United States, fans can stream the series via Disney+ in both original Japanese dubbed and English dubbed formats.

However, United States viewers will have to wait for another few weeks for the English dubs to become available per Lack’s tweet. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest English dub casting announcement and release information for the Heavenly Delusion anime series.

Heavenly Delusion English dub cast announced, but not yet available in all regions

Reuben Lack @thereubeh



#HeavenlyDelusion #天国大魔境 The English Dub for Tengoku Daimakyo (Heavenly Delusion) is now up on Disney+ internationally, ex-US, for the first two episodes! The dub will begin streaming in the US on Hulu later this month. Check out our incredibly talented dub cast leads! The English Dub for Tengoku Daimakyo (Heavenly Delusion) is now up on Disney+ internationally, ex-US, for the first two episodes! The dub will begin streaming in the US on Hulu later this month. Check out our incredibly talented dub cast leads!#HeavenlyDelusion #天国大魔境 https://t.co/GwT5tMqusx

As briefly discussed above, the announcement of the English dub cast for the Heavenly Delusion anime series also revealed release information for the dub. International viewers can already watch the English dubs for the first two episodes on Disney+, while United States viewers will be waiting for the dubs to premiere on Hulu later in the month.

The English cast includes the following:

Anjali Kunapaneni as Kiruko

Jonathan Leon as Maru

Brittany Lauda as Tokio

Madeleine Morris as Kuku

A.J. Beckles as Kona

Tia Ballard as Mimihime

Hao Feng as Shiro

John Choi as Taka

McKenzie Atwood as Haruki

Eric Vale as Robin

Felecia Angelle is directing the English dub at Dubbing Brothers USA. Madeleine Morris, in addition to being cast in a voice acting role, is also the lead adapter alongside Emily Fajardo.

Fajardo is set to adapt the season’s second half, implying Morris to be in charge of the first. Mike Fox is listed as the lead recordist and mixer.

Reuben Lack @thereubeh



Seriously, please try out the dub! The style we went with uniquely stands out and ended up working incredibly well. Congrats to the whole cast & crew! You'll also see excellent performances by @MKatwood as Haruki and @ericvale as Robin in EP 3. More cast tba.Seriously, please try out the dub! The style we went with uniquely stands out and ended up working incredibly well. Congrats to the whole cast & crew! You'll also see excellent performances by @MKatwood as Haruki and @ericvale as Robin in EP 3. More cast tba.Seriously, please try out the dub! The style we went with uniquely stands out and ended up working incredibly well. Congrats to the whole cast & crew!

The series began streaming exclusively on Disney+ worldwide (excluding the United States, where it’s available on Hulu) on April 1. The series is airing in Japan on Tokyo MX, Hokkaido TV, RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, TV Aichi, MBS, and BS11. As aforementioned, the series will stream on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally except in Latin America, where the series is on Star+.

Heavenly Delusion follows a group of children who live in a facility isolated from the outside world. Fifteen years have passed since an unprecedented disaster that annihilated modern civilization. A girl named Tokio one day receives a message asking if she wants to go outside. Another girl, Mimihime, predicts that two people will come from the outside to save her. Meanwhile, a boy named Maru, who looks just like Tokio, travels through Japan with a girl named Kiruko in search of Heaven.

