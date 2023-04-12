Tengoku Daimakyou episode 3: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Tengoku Daimakyou episode 3 is scheduled to be released on April 15, 2023. The first two episodes of the anime were quite entertaining as they were laced with mystery. Maru and Kiruko continue with their search for Heaven as they traverse through monster-infested Japan. The previous episode also gave us a small hint with regards to Maru’s true goals.

The innkeeper’s odd behavior finally made sense as the second episode of Tengoku Daimakyou revealed the unfortunate circumstances that she was put in. Additionally, the series also introduced a new character while offering a glimpse of Kuriko and Maru's past.

The series is doing a splendid job of creating suspense and engaging the audience by exploring the post-apocalyptic world, and it will be interesting to see whether the upcoming episode will provide us with further insights into the duo's past.

Tengoku Daimakyou episode 3 could potentially throw some light into Maru and Kuriko's past

Release date and time

The series maintains a weekly release schedule, which means that Tengoku Daimakyou episode 3 will be released on April 15, 2023. The anime can be streamed globally on Dinsey+ exclusively. People in Japan can tune in on Tokyo MX or MBS to watch the latest episodes as and when they air.

The release times for various time zones have been mentioned below:

Indian Time: 7:30 pm, Saturday, April 15

Pacific Daylight Time: 7 am, Saturday, April 15

Central Daylight Time: 9 am, Saturday, April 15

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, April 15

British Time: 3 pm, Saturday, April 15

Tengoku Daimakyou episode 2 recap

In episode 2 of the anime, Maru and Kiruko woke up after being unconscious for a couple of hours. When they went outside, they encountered a Cannibal and resolved to kill it.

The duo’s teamwork was brilliant, and they nearly managed to kill the monster until the innkeeper intervened, revealing that the monster was her son. Kiruko tried to explain that the monster was no longer her son since he was just consumed by evil.

Unfortunately, the innkeeper was ruthlessly killed by the Cannibal, following which, Maru hung on to the monster and placed his hand on its body. The show revealed Maru’s strange ability to kill Cannibals. A stream of energy took the shape of a hand and squeezed the heart of the monster, killing it instantaneously.

Tengoku Daimakyou then revealed a new character named Mikura, who ordered Kiruko to take Maru to Heaven. She had purple spots all over her body, which could have been the cause of her death. In the opening scene of the series, we had seen Tokio interacting with another kid in a wheelchair, who also had similar spots on his hand and was in constant pain.

Maru's new ability revealed in the second episode (Image via Production I.G. )

Next, Maru revealed that he was tasked with finding his doppelganger in Heaven and injecting him with a certain chemical that was given to him.

After the two traverse through a small town, they decide to go back to Tokyo in order to conduct an investigation regarding Maru’s past. Maru confessed his feelings to Kiruko, who rejected him by stating that she was a man since she thought like one.

Maru and Kiruko entered a new town (Image via Production I.G)

What to expect in Tengoku Daimakyou episode 3

The biggest hint for the upcoming developments in the anime was the mysterious illness that killed Mikura. It seems like the same illness has affected the young child within the walls. Fans can expect the series to add another layer of information regarding the illness and continue to build suspense in the upcoming episode.

Similarly, the next episode could also potentially throw some light into Maru’s past and explain why Kiruko is apparently his bodyguard in the series as well.

Given that we have only two episodes so far, it is highly unlikely that Maru and Kiruko will reach Heaven immediately. In Tengoku Daimakyo episode 3, the duo will likely uncover some information upon reaching Tokyo. The investigation into their past could lead to new characters being introduced as well.

Fans will also have to wait and see if the upcoming episode will reveal information about the man in the picture that Kiruko is looking for.

