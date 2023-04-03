Heavenly Delusion is one of the first anime series for this year’s spring releases whose first episode debuted on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The second episode of the series is set to be released this week.

The first episode was well-received and certainly set the tone for the rest of the season. The somber atmosphere paired with stunning visuals emphasized the tension that lingered throughout the episode.

Heavenly Delusion episode 2 release date, time, and where to watch

Maru and Kuriko as seen in the series (Image via IG Productions)

Based on the release schedule, Heavenly Delusion episode 2 will be released on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Fans can stream the episode on Disney+ Hotstar. The release times in various time zones has been mentioned below:

Indian Time: 7:30 PM

Pacific Daylight Time: 7:00 AM

Central Daylight Time: 9:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 AM

British Time: 3:00 PM

Heavenly Delusion episode 1 recap

Episode 1 of Heavenly Delusion began with a bunch of kids in uniform playing in a field filled with trees. It was serene, and the children could be seen partaking in a variety of activities.

Later in Heavenly Delusion episode 1, they entered a classroom in which a robot was teaching the class, and a test was conducted on a touch screen tablet. One of the students’ tablets suffered a minor glitch and an unrelated question appeared. It asked the student if he wished to explore “outside of outside,” which confused him.

Tokio and his friend Mimihime at the facility (image via Production I.G.)

The scene transitioned to two characters who were traveling through a ghost town, hoping to visit a place they know as "heaven". Every house was broken, weeds and creepers grew from odd places and there were little to no resources available. Kiruko and Maru attempted to scavenge for resources but failed to do so.

Later, they were ambushed by a group of thugs, but neutralized the situation with ease. It was at this stage that viewers realized that Maru was quite talented in combat and martial arts. Kiruko also crafted a gun that shot a beam of heat that melted a street lamp pole.

Maru and Kuriko take shelter in an inn (Image via Production I.G.)

Maru and Kiruko happened to bump into an inn where they paid the owner a small sum of money to stay there. The duo indulged in a hot shower and a wonderful pork-based stew that the owner had cooked. The latter revealed that the place was being visited by a monster. Kiruko expressed her interest in defeating the monster and killing it.

The owner was hesitant and gripped her knife in fear. Maru, being someone who doesn’t sleep easily, ended up sleeping quite early. Kiruko also felt strange, losing consciousness moments later. The owner loaded her double-barrel shotgun when the monster flew towards her.

The director of the facility, who has a conversation with Tokio (image via Production I.G.)

The scene transitioned back to the facility. Tokio, who was on the receiving end of an odd question during the test, was unable to sleep and walked around at night. The director of the facility was awake as well.

Tokio posed the same question to the director, and she revealed the truth despite being advised not to. She revealed that there indeed was an “outside of outside” but it is hell where abhorrent monsters lurk in the dark.

