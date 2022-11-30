Tokyo Revengers season 2 streaming exclusively on Disney+ causes concern among fans

A recent announcement on Twitter has revealed that Tokyo Revengers season 2 will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ and Hotstar in January 2023. The major announcement came after the same platform won streaming rights for the return of Tite Kubo's Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War.

The decision was taken due to the company's 70-year-long collaboration with Japanese publishing house Kodansha. Thus, the company went ahead with expanding their partnership.

Thanks to this collaboration, Disney+ will be looking forward to working with Kodansha to co-produce an increasing catalog of original anime, including exclusive anime titles that are Kodansha-produced, beginning with the Tokyo Revengers' Christmas Showdown Arc.

Fans concerned as Tokyo Revengers season 2 set to stream exclusively on Disney+

Why are fans worried?

A wave of concern swept the anime community when news broke that Tokyo Revengers season 2 would be streamed exclusively on Disney+. This feeling is justified as the platform does not have the greatest record when it comes to this topic.

Previously, Disney+ won the streaming rights for Bleach. With seven episodes already out, not a single one can be found on the streaming platform. The biggest reason is that it does not simulcast alongside its Japanese original. Instead, the episodes will likely be released in batches at a later time.

Moreover, fans are concerned as the nature of the anime clashes with the platform's guidelines. This implies that it will make the selected anime "family-friendly" and mess with the story and translation in turn. Bleach, for instance, features some quite violent scenes which are feared to be watered down when it does get released.

Similarly, Tokyo Revengers has some gruesome fight scenes, along with blood at times. Such scenes may be censored or possibly removed altogether to keep them in sync with the guidelines.

Unhappy fans ridicule Disney+'s decision to stream Ken Wakui's series

Fans were quite upset when the announcement was made, making it safe to say that a large part of the anime community isn't looking forward to this type of collaboration.

Several took to Twitter to share their discontent. Check some of these out below:

Final thoughts

Disney+ having exclusive streaming rights to Tokyo Revengers does bring a lot of complication with it. The biggest issue will be simulcasting as it won't be in sync with the original Japanese anime. Then comes the censorship issues, and the effort in making it watchable for all ages. All this was made clear by the discontent among fans who were eagerly waiting for the anime's return.

Anyhow, the second season will feature the Black Dragon Arc or the Christmas Showdown Arc, which has been dubbed by fans as the most exciting arc of the manga. Protagonist Takemichi will jump back to the past and this time face his toughest task yet - the Black Dragons, and their leading family, the Shiba clan.

