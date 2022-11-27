Tokyo Revengers season 2: Expected release date, arc and plot details, and more

Tokyo Revengers will soon be making its much-awaited comeback with a second season and the fans can't keep calm. The anime adaptation of the Ken Wakui manga was met with enormous success when it came out in September 2021.

Given the passionate fan following of the manga, there is no doubt that the new season will catapult the already soaring popularity of the series to greater heights.

Discalimer: Contains potential spolier for Tokyo Revengers manga/anime.

Tokyo Revengers season 2 will likely release early next year

The official PV and visual key for Tokyo Revengers season 2 was released in October this year on the official YouTube channel. According to several reports, volume 2 is set to return in January 2023, although an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Tokyo Revengers Season-2 Key Visual

The trailer gives us a sneak peek into the new characters that will be introduced in season 2. It will feature the Black Dragon Arc or the Christmas Showdown Arc, which is deemed by fans as the most exciting arc of the manga.

Takemichi will return to the past and this time face off against one of the most dangerous gangs he has ever encountered, the Black Dragons, and their leading family, the Shiba clan.

Founded by Manjiro Sano aka Mikey’s older brother Shinichiro Sano, Black Dragon is now a lethal force to be reckoned with. Takemichi, who is now the captain of the 1st Division, and Shifuyu the vice-captain, will return as members of the Toman and must deal with these formidable outsiders.

Season 1 of Tokyo Revengers ended with Kisaki in the present, pointing a gun at Takemichi but the scene cuts off before we know what happens after a gunshot is heard, ending the season with a major cliffhanger.

Tokyo Revengers has been topping the popularity charts since last year thanks to its engaging story and complex and passionate characters. Fans were quick to choose their favorite from a plethora of intense characters like Mikey, Draken, Baji, and Hanma, owing to their well-drawn personas and stark character designs.

Tokyo Revengers Anime Season 2 will start broadcasting in January 2023.

Tokyo Revengers was adapted into a movie as well, which came out in 2020, and was well-received by the viewers, despite live-action remakes having a bad reputation.

This is a testament to how powerful the narrative is and how well the three-dimensional characters translated brilliantly to the screen. It starred popular actors like Ryo Yoshizawa as Mikey, who also played Ishida Uryu in the live-action Bleach; Yuki Yamada as Draken and Takumi Kitamura as Takemichi Hanagaki. Part 2 of the movie has been announced as well.

Needless to say, fans cannot wait for the anime to return after a successful first season and hopefully, the wait will not be too long.

