Tokyo Revengers 2 live-action sequel announced

The long-awaited sequel to the Tokyo Revengers live-action film has been announced. The sequel will be released in two parts. On Monday, November 14, 2022, the official Twitter account of the manga series disclosed the title as Tokyo Revengers 2, and the two parts will cover Chi no Halloween - Unmei (Bloody Halloween - Fate) and Chi no Halloween - Kessen (Bloody Halloween - Decisive Battle).

The first part, Bloody Halloween - Fate, will open during Golden Week 2023, the second Bloody Halloween - Decisive Battle will be screened in the summer of 2023 in Japan. However, the exact release dates of both parts haven’t been disclosed yet.

The entire cast of Tokyo Revengers 2021 will be reprising their roles in the sequel

The first Tokyo Revengers live-action film was slated to be released on October 9, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film got delayed to July 9, 2021. The film has accumulated a worldwide box office collection of over 39 million.

With the two-part sequel's recent announcement, Tokyo Revengers fans are immensely excited, as it would be about the Bloody Halloween arc, which is regarded as the most interesting arc in the original manga series.

Tsutomu Hanabusa, who directed the first Tokyo Revengers live-action film, will return for the sequel, alongside producer Shota Okada and screenwriter Izumi Takahashi.

The three main cast members of the first film, Takumi Kitamura as Takemichi Hanagaki, Yuuki Yamada as Ken Ryuguji, and Ryo Yoshizawa as Manjiro Sano, will reprise their roles. The rest of the cast in the first film includes Mio Imada as Hinata Tachibana, Nobuyuki Suzuki as Masataka Shimizu, Hayato Isomura as Atsushi Sendō, Shotaro Mamiya as Tetta Kisaki, Gordon Maeda as Takashi Mitsuya, and Hiroya Shimizu as Shūji Hanma.

The plot, according to Kodansha USA, is:

"Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot."

It continues:

"Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!"

The two-part live-action sequel will adapt from volumes 4–8 of the original manga, covering the entire Bloody Halloween arc. The upcoming sequel will see Takemichi return from the past again, where he will approach the tragic incident that tore apart the six founding members of East Manji. Bringing them together is the ultimate key to saving Hinata.

Other actors who will play characters like Keisuke Baji, Ichitora Hamiya, Chifuyu Matsuno, and others haven’t been revealed yet. However, as 2023 is just a month away, additional details will be announced soon.

