Heavenly Delusion episode 1 release date, where to watch, plot, countdown, and more

Masakazu Ishiguro’s Tengoku Daimakyou, popularly known as Heavenly Delusion, is finally set to air on April 1, 2023. Hirotaka Mori, who is renowned for being the assistant unit director for Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods film, will be directing the series at Production I.G., the studio behind Haikyuu!! and Neon Genesis: Evangelion.

Makoto Fukami is handling the character designs, and Kensuke Ushio is responsible for music composition. The anime recently dropped the official trailer that captured the arcane world of Heavenly Delusion, featuring Maru and Kiruko, as well as a few additional characters from the series.

Maru and Kiruko, as seen in the promotional teaser #1 (Image via Production I.G.)

Bish will be singing the opening theme song, Innocent Arrogance, for the upcoming anime while Asobi will perform the ending theme song, Daremo Karemo Dokomo Nanimo Shiranai (loosely translated to "I Don't Know Anyone Anywhere Anything").

Heavenly Delusion episode 1 will stream on Disney+ exclusively

Release date, countdown, and streaming platform

Heavenly Delusion episode 1 will be released on Wednesday, April 1, 2023, on TOKYO MX and BS11, at 10:00 pm JST. The episode will later run on other syndications, including RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, Hokkaido TV, TV Aichi, MBS, BS11, and RKK Kumamoto Broadcasting.

Since Disney Platform Distribution has acquired the distribution rights of Heavenly Delusion, fans of the series outside Japan can catch the latest episodes of the anime exclusively on Disney+.

Lio 🧸 @PastelleAutumn Heavenly Delusion (Tengoku Daimakyou) is right around the corner. I'm so excited. Plus the OP is sung by BiSH and the ED is sung by ASOBI同盟. I cannot wait. Heavenly Delusion (Tengoku Daimakyou) is right around the corner. I'm so excited. Plus the OP is sung by BiSH and the ED is sung by ASOBI同盟. I cannot wait. https://t.co/LlywnHTejw

However, as the streaming giant doesn’t offer a free ad-supported version, viewers will have to subscribe to the platform’s paid plans. Several price points are available, from the Monthly Basic at $7.99 to Disney+ Trio Premium at $19.99.

The release timings for the upcoming anime are listed below, along with their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Wednesday, April 1, 6 am

Central Standard Time: Wednesday, April 1, 8 am

Eastern Standard Time: Wednesday, April 1, 9 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Wednesday, April 1, 1 pm

Indian Standard Time: Wednesday, April 1, 6:30 pm

Central European Time: Wednesday, April 1, 2 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, April 1, 11:30 pm

Philippines time: Wednesday, April 1, 9 pm

Brazil Time: April 1, 10 am

About the anime Heavenly Delusion

Fans are quite thrilled with what the upcoming anime promises and are eagerly awaiting its premiere. Here’s how Denpa, the official English publisher of the anime, describes the story:

"Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways, it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hellscape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by mysterious yet powerful supernatural beings."

It continues:

"Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

Being the Jury Recommended Works at the 24th and 25th Japan Media Arts Festival, Heavenly Delusion became one of the most highly lauded manga series. Brutus, one of Japan’s most popular pop culture magazines, added Heavenly Delusion to their "Most Dangerous Manga" list for its stimulating and thought-provoking themes.

Heavenly Delusion is set to take the Blue Stage at Anime Japan 2023 on Saturday, March 25, 2023. While it is known that the official voice cast of the series, including Gen Sato (Maru), Sayaka Senbongi (Kirko), Hibiku Yamamura (Tokio), and Fukuen (Mimihime), will be joining the event, more details regarding the series are expected to be revealed.

Poll : 0 votes