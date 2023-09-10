A Returner's Magic Should be Special reveals new trailer and release details at Aniplex Online Fest 2023

The final series presented during the first half of the Aniplex Online Fest 2023 event was A Returner's Magic Should be Special. This upcoming anime series is being produced by Arvo Animation and is based on a South Korean fantasy web novel written by Usonan. The novel was originally serialized in KakaoPage from September 2016 to August 2019. It was later adapted into a webtoon by Wookjakga and has gained popularity worldwide.

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 was held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Zepp DiverCity in Tokyo. The event was also live streamed on YouTube, allowing anyone to join in. The voice actor Takuma Terashima, known for his roles in series like Black Clover, Edens Zero, and Genesis of Aquarion, was present at the event and shared extensive information about A Returner's Magic Should be Special.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Takuma Terashima shares new information about A Returner's Magic Should be Special

What will A Returner's Magic Should be Special be about?

Desir Herrman from A Returner's Magic Should be Special (Image via Arvo Animation)

Takuma Terashima, who will voice Desir Herrman, the protagonist of the upcoming anime A Returner's Magic Should be Special, introduced the series' storyline to the audience at Aniplex Online Fest 2023.

The series will center around Desir Herrman and his friends, who must fight a desperate battle against the last boss of the Shadow Labyrinth, Boromir Napolitan, in order to prevent the Shadow World from corrupting their own world.

However, Desir will lose the fight, and the world will come to an end. However, there will remain a glimmer of hope, as he will be transported back 13 years back in time, giving him the chance to reunite with his friends and change the future.

A new PV and a new key visual

Takuma Terashima also presented the new trailer for A Returner's Magic Should be Special at Aniplex Online Fest 2023. In this newly released promotional video, viewers witnessed Desir's journey from a harrowing hellscape in the present to the past, where he takes on the role of a mage at the Hebrion Academy.

The trailer also offered insights into the lives and motivations of other important characters in the series, including Romantica Eru and Pram Schnaizer. Moreover, the trailer features the opening theme song, GET BACK by FLOW.

At the event, a new key visual was revealed, featuring Desir standing between Romantica and Pram. Behind them, not revealing his face, stood another figure—Desir before his return to the past.

It was also announced that Asami Seto will play Azrest Kingscrown, Sayumi Suzushiro will play Romantica Eru, and Natsumi Fujiwara.

Release date and time

Romantica (Image via Arvo Animation)

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 also saw the presence of the popular Japanese magician, Mr. Maric, who acted as the ambassador of support for A Returner's Magic Should be Special. During the event, he demonstrated two magic tricks. The first one involved bending a metal spoon, and the second included some mathematical calculations, with active participation from the audience.

After a series of calculations, they arrived at the number 107, which has special significance. It is the date the series will air—Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 24:00 JST.

It will be broadcasted on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and other networks. First, however, an advanced screening of episodes 1 and 2 will take place on September 30, 2023. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs in English-speaking, Latin American, and European nations thirty minutes after the original broadcast.

