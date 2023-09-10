Aniplex Online Fest 2023 has unveiled some exciting new information about the upcoming film, The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store. This film is based on the fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Tsuchika Nishimura, which was serialized in Big Comic Zōkan from February 2017 to November 2018.

The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store is being directed by Yoshimi Itazu and produced by Production I.G. In Aniplex Online Fest 2023, the voice actors of the film unveiled the PV of the theme song Gift by Myuk. Information about the advance screening of the film was also revealed during the event.

The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store is set to be released on October 20, 2023

The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store was showcased at Aniplex Online Fest 2023, with the film's lead voice actors, Natsumi Kawaida and Takeo Otsuka, unveiling the PV of the film's theme song, Gift, by singer-songwriter Myuk.

The date and time for the film's advanced screening were also revealed during this online fest, which is set for September 30, 2023. The advanced screening will take place at Shinagawa Intercity Hall. The film is being distributed in Japan by Aniplex, and is set to be released in theaters on October 20, 2023.

The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store follows the story of a girl named Akino, who is determined to become a full-fledged concierge in a departmental store where the customers are animals and the staff is human.

Akino soon finds herself struggling with her job under the watchful eye of the floor manager and other senior concierges. However, as time passes, she learns about the mentality of being a concierge, and how to tactfully solve problems that the customer bring to her with a smile.

As she grows in her job, she also learns more about herself and what she wants to do with her life. The series was referred to as heartwarming by Akino's voice actor, Natsumi Kawaida, during Aniplex Online Fest 2023.

The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store cast

The film is being directed by Yoshimi Itazu and produced by Production I.G. The art direction of the film is being handled by Ichirou Tatsuta, with the concept color design being done by Izumi Hirose. The editing and sound direction of the film is being done by Junichi Uematsu and Hiromi Kikuta.

The voice cast of The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store film announced so far includes:

Natsumi Kawaida as Akino

Takeo Ōtsuka as Eruru,

Nobuo Tobita as Tōdō

Megumi Han as Mori

Natsumi Fujiwara as Iwase

Eiji Yoshitomi as Maruki

Yūichi Nakamura as Tokiwa

Kenjiro Tsuda as Wally

Jun Fukuyama as the Maître d

Danshun Tatekawa as Laughing Owl (Husband)

Sumi Shimamoto as Laughing Owl (Wife)

Minako Kotobuki as Sea Mink (Daughter)

Hiroshi Yanaka as Sea Mink (Father)

Hiroki Nanami as Male Peacock

Marika Kano as Female Peacock

Miyu Irino as Japanese Wolf

Kana Hanazawa as Female Japanese Wolf

Ayumu Murase as Barbary Lion

Emiri Suyama as Female Barbary Lion

Kyoko Hikami as Caribbean Monk Seal

Risa Shimizu as Paradise Parrot

Sumire Morohoshi as Cat

Anime fans will likely enjoy this heartwarming and unique film, so it's advisable for them to mark their calendars for the film's premiere in Japan on October 20, 2023. Fans can also check out the trailer that is available online.

