Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase compared to My Hero Academia's after latest Gojo & Geto ship

In the Jujutsu Kaisen community, it's common to find fans shipping Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru. Their close friendship has often been mistaken for something more romantic, fueling speculations about them being in a relationship, despite there being no evidence for it.

What's intriguing is how this fan-ship parallels the My Hero Academia fandom. My Hero Academia fans are notorious for shipping characters such as Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo together, even in the absence of clear evidence that there is any romantic feelings between them.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans shipping Gojo and Geto has led to them being compared with My Hero Academia fans

Expand Tweet

Following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans have begun shipping Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru even more passionately. These fans have even conjured wild fanfiction of the two being involved in a romantic relationship while they were students at Jujutsu High.

According to fans, Gojo and Geto apparently had a "divorce" after Geto murdered an entire village and decided to become a curse user. This fanfiction has become an accepted reality for a large section of the fandom. There have been numerous instances of fans calling Gojo and Geto a divorced couple and stating that Itadori is their adoptive son and a child of divorce.

Expand Tweet

While normally fun and interesting, some fans have based their entire personality around this fan-ship, making the environment in the fandom uncomfortable. They are seen complaining every time Gojo and Geto appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and aren't inches away from each other's face.

This unhealthy obsession with shipping characters has led to comparisons being drawn between Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia fans, as the latter is quite infamous for shipping every character in the series with each other, such as Deku with Bakugo or Shoto with Deku, and many more.

This one issue has plagued their fandom for years and tarnished the entire series' reputation in the anime community. If not careful, Jujutsu Kaisen could be heading down this same route as well, which might lead to people hating on the series only because of its toxic fans.

Expand Tweet

My Hero Academia fans are known for going around shipping characters without any logical reasoning or cohesive proof behind their theories. On top of that, the characters being shipped are underage teenagers, making the whole thing even more creepy. Thus, them being compared to the JJK fandom is a massive red flag.

Normal Jujutsu Kaisen fans are tired of seeing Gojo and Geto being shipped as a couple 24/7, as there is no discernible proof of them being anything more than just close friends. Thus, these theories from certain fans about Gojo and Geto being in a relationship and going through a divorce is just a wild fanfiction and has no basis in reality.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The tweets above show how Jujutsu Kaisen fans are being compared to My Hero Academia's. Both of these have wild obsessions towards shipping characters and making it all about romance, that too between characters who were never shown to be canonically attracted to each other.

The tweets above call out the creepy behavior of fans on both sides and makes a case that JJK might really be the next My Hero Academia. To stop this, fans need be more logical and stop shipping characters so easily.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.