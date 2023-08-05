What did Gojo say to Geto at the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 0? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was an action-packed movie that also had a few emotional moments. The story revolved around Yuta Okkotsu and how he managed to become a Special Grade sorcerer. It was in this movie that fans saw Geto Suguru die, which was quite emotional for Gojo Satoru. In that movie, Gojo called Geto his best friend which hinted at their close relationship during their high school days.

This was later confirmed in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 where viewers saw the duo in their high school days. They were incredibly close and trusted each other with their lives in some of the toughest missions assigned to them. However, the Star Plasma Vessel mission changed Geto Suguru’s outlook on life and he decided to wipe out every single non-sorcerer.

Thus began his life as a criminal until Yuta Okkotsu eventually defeated Geto Suguru towards the end of the movie. Gojo was present during Geto’s final moments and he seemed to have said something to Geto before he died. However, the actual dialog was never revealed in the movie and the manga (source material). That being said, there are certain clues that one can look into in order to understand Gojo’s final words to his best friend.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature since neither the manga nor the movie confirmed Gojo’s final words.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo’s final message to Geto before his final moments

In a series of questions posed to the mangaka, Gege Akutami gave some insight into certain events. One of the questions pertaining to Gojo’s last words to Geto Suguru in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. To this, the mangaka stated that the same words were stated elsewhere in the same volume/film. Fans began scouring the entire prequel series attempting to find out the words that Gojo uttered moments before he finished Geto.

In the closing moments of the film, Gojo returned Yuta Okkotsu’s ID card which Geto had handed over initially. When Yuta asked if Gojo had retrieved it, he said, “It was my best friend. The only one I ever had”.

The way Gojo delivered this line in Jujutsu Kaisen also indicated that he was quite emotional when he said it. Gojo is known for not revealing his true character and keeping his emotions at bay. However, this moment revealed how vulnerable he could be in the series. It was a rather poignant moment in the movie, which could be the phrase that the mangaka of the series referred to.

shiro @kaikaikitan



Q: In volume 0, Getou replied to Gojo “At least curse at me at the very end” Will there come a day where the words Gojo said to Geto are revealed?



A: He said it in volume 0.



#呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/3qRO6A6bfx Akutami Gege Interview Translations (Part 2)Q: In volume 0, Getou replied to Gojo “At least curse at me at the very end” Will there come a day where the words Gojo said to Geto are revealed?A: He said it in volume 0.

Geto’s reaction would make sense if the aforementioned phrase was told to him. The former asked Gojo to curse him before he died while letting out a casual laugh. As hard as it was, Gojo killed his best friend who decided to stick with his ideals even during his final moments. Watching Gojo’s Past arc after revisiting this scene would be especially hard on Jujutsu Kaisen fans who had a soft spot for Geto Suguru.

All of this can be traced to the Star Plasma Vessel mission that he was assigned. His perception of non-sorcerers changed completely and eventually, became a criminal. The anime-only fans are waiting in anticipation to know how the series will progress from here on since the upcoming episode will mark the beginning of the much-awaited Shibuya Incident arc.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.