Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Every extra scene in the movie that wasn't in the Manga

The release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 sent fans into a frenzy, making it the top-grossing film in Japan. While the movie follows the manga's main story, there are noticeable differences in the scenes.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 expanded the source material by adding various extensions and scenes. This article looks at every extra scene that was not originally in the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Every extra scene that did not feature in the manga

1) Yuta Okkotsu meets Rika Orimoto

A noteworthy extra scene is where Yuta sees Rika for the first time. Yuta is at the hospital being treated for pneumonia, and Rika is recovering after being rescued from the wilderness.

As Yuta wanders the hospital corridors, he walks past Rika's room. He glances in and is greeted with Rika's sweet smile. It was the first time the pair met. This was not shown in the original manga, apart from a detailed note from Geje Akutami in the collected trade. This scene adds a little more to their relationship.

2) Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto as seen in the film (Image via MAPPA)

The film's antagonist, Suguru Geto, has been greatly expanded on as well. There are a handful of instances of Geto present in the movie but absent in the manga. For instance, Geto retrieving Yuta's ID card from the elementary school is not in the manga.

Again, the manga shows Panda fighting Geto in his balanced form. But in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Panda reverts to Gorilla Mode to clash with the sorcerer. The fight sequence involving Geto, Panda, and Inumaki is more detailed. Even the battle between Yuta and Geto was expanded upon.

Scenes such as Gojo's final dialogue with Geto, the flashback hinting Riko Amanai, Geto saving the twins Nanako and Mimiko, and a depressed Geto (following Riko's death) add a certain depth to his character. Viewers are able to relate to his better side on a deeper level.

3) Fight scenes from Geto's Night Parade of One Hundred Demons

Rex ◕ | CW: Steins;Gate @Rexy_3d



Great movie. Really liked the protagonist, antagonist and overall plot. The visuals and fight scenes were amazing as well and damn mappa COOKED especially in 2nd half of it. Lowkey enjoyed it way more than S1 of anime.



Solid 9/10 Finished jujutsu kaisen 0Great movie. Really liked the protagonist, antagonist and overall plot. The visuals and fight scenes were amazing as well and damn mappa COOKED especially in 2nd half of it. Lowkey enjoyed it way more than S1 of anime.Solid 9/10 Finished jujutsu kaisen 0Great movie. Really liked the protagonist, antagonist and overall plot. The visuals and fight scenes were amazing as well and damn mappa COOKED especially in 2nd half of it. Lowkey enjoyed it way more than S1 of anime.Solid 9/10 🔥 https://t.co/QltfDdxIwr

The fight sequence of Geto's Night Parade of One Hundred Demons was another extra scene. While manga does depict the fight, it does so in lesser detail. Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 expanded greatly on it, adding to its significance.

Gojo and Miguel's battle lasted a few chapters in the manga. But in the film, there was a lot more action from both sides. Fans were treated to what a "serious Gojo Satoru" looked like.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 does a fantastic job showcasing the other sorcerers contributing to the fight. Characters like Mei Mei and Takumo get more screen time compared to cameos in the manga. Todo Aoi's appearance materialized his previously mentioned "record" in the fight. Kusakabe and Nanami are seen as well, with the latter displaying his brilliant feat of four consecutive Black Flashes.

4) Post credits scene

kyouka @shobatodoroki



When the ending credits rolled up, the cinema lights turned on and some ppl r already leaving... lmao I literally kinda shouted at my friends that it has a post-credit scene so that other ppl could hear me, the one on my left heard me and stayed Jjk 0 spoiler //When the ending credits rolled up, the cinema lights turned on and some ppl r already leaving... lmao I literally kinda shouted at my friends that it has a post-credit scene so that other ppl could hear me, the one on my left heard me and stayed Jjk 0 spoiler //When the ending credits rolled up, the cinema lights turned on and some ppl r already leaving... lmao I literally kinda shouted at my friends that it has a post-credit scene so that other ppl could hear me, the one on my left heard me and stayed 😆 https://t.co/jDH6bHtNFI

Another extra scene added to the movie is the one after the credits. It shows Yuta sharing a meal with Miguel (previously recruited by Geto) somewhere in Africa. Soon enough, Gojo joins them and greets them warmly.

This gives fans a fair bit to ponder upon. Also, the Yuta seen in this scene could be a glimpse of him when he returns for the Extermination Arc.

In conclusion

All in all, differences between the movie and the manga can be narrowed down to the addition of new or expansion of existing scenes. These extra bits go a long way in enhancing the story and creating a connection between the two.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 filled in many plotholes created after Season 1 of the anime. Appearances by Todo and Nanami also justify their respective feats, which were previously only mentioned. Now, the stage is set for Season 2, which will be released in 2023.

