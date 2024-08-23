Does Nobara Kugisaki lose an eye in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Mangaka Gege Akutami's acclaimed series Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing its conclusion, with only four chapters left. In the latest installment, chapter 267, a highly anticipated character finally makes a long-awaited return: Nobara Kugisaki.

However, Nobara's comeback in chapter 267 comes with a surprising revelation – she is now wearing an eyepatch over her left eye. This has sparked curiosity among fans, leading to the critical question: Does Nobara Kugisaki lose an eye?

This article delves into the story behind her left eye, her return to the series, and whether she joins the final battle against Sukuna.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267. Readers' discretion is advised.

Is Nobara Alive in Jujutsu Kaisen? Status explained

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been anxiously awaiting news about Nobara Kugisaki's status ever since her encounter with Mahito during the Shibuya Incident Arc. During that confrontation, Mahito touched her face and used his cursed technique, Idle Transfiguration, to make her head explode.

This left fans speculating about Nobara’s fate, especially since mangaka Gege Akutami had not confirmed her status, and she was notably absent from the narrative thereafter.

Many fans feared that Nobara had likely lost her life to Mahito, particularly after Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 265, where she was shown in a panel alongside other deceased characters such as Choso, Nanami, Junpei, and Yuji’s grandpa (with Gojo also present).

However, in a surprising twist, the mangaka brings Nobara back alive and well in chapter 267. Yet, her return is marked by a noticeable change – she now wears an eyepatch over her left eye, leading to the pressing question: Does Nobara Kugisaki lose an eye?

Does Nobara Kugisaki lose an eye?

Nobara after Mahito blew off her left eye (Image via MAPPA)

Fans are eager to learn what happened to Nobara’s left eye, and the answer traces back to when Mahito touched her face in Shibuya. He specifically made contact with the top left side of her face, including her left eye. After Mahito's technique caused her face to explode, Nobara's left eye was shown to have been blown off.

Therefore, Nobara indeed loses her left eye to Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration. However, her life was saved, likely due to Arata Nitta’s technique and quick intervention, which allowed her to receive treatment soon after sustaining the injury.

Does Nobara return to fighting in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Nobara before Mahito blows off her face (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are thrilled to see one of their favorite characters, Nobara Kugisaki, back in action, even if it’s just in the final stretch of the series. However, her return raises another burning question: Does Nobara join the fight against Sukuna? The answer is yes.

Akutami sensei reintroduces her in one of the most exciting moments, leaving fans overjoyed. Her return brings back memories of her battle with Mahito, where she assisted Yuji by using her Resonance Cursed Technique on Mahito’s double.

In chapter 267, Principal Gakuganji and Utahime are shown with Sukuna’s last finger at a different location from the main battlefield where Yuji and the group are facing Sukuna. At this location, less than half an hour after waking up, Nobara joins the fight against Sukuna, assisting Yuji just as she did in their previous battle against Mahito.

Although Nobara doesn’t physically join the final showdown, her powerful cursed technique plays a crucial role. She uses her Resonance on Sukuna’s last finger, channeling its effects to his main body, which is fighting Yuji.

This move gives Yuji the critical advantage he needs to strike the final, decisive blow on the King of Curses, as Nobara’s technique incapacitates Sukuna by preventing him from using his domain and Reverse Cursed Technique.

