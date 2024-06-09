All 33 Jujutsu Kaisen female characters, listed from least to most important

Jujutsu Kaisen female characters have always been a topic of discussion among fans and anime enthusiasts. While Mangaka Gege Akutami often faces criticism for his portrayal of female characters, the series features a diverse array of them.

Some are powerhouses, like Maki Zen’in, who earned acknowledgment from the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna; Nobara Kugisaki, whose Cursed Technique was capable enough to incapacitate the special-grade curse Mahito; and Yuki Tsukumo, the only female special-grade sorcerer who valiantly fought the thousand-year-old evil sorcerer Kenjaku.

On the other hand, characters like Miwa, Rika, Ozawa, and Riko bring a refreshing touch to the narrative. Many other female characters add necessary twists and depth to the narrative, greatly advancing the storyline. This article lists all the female characters in the show, ranking them according to their importance in the storyline.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga. The rankings are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Here’s the comprehensive list of all the Jujutsu Kaisen female characters by their importance

33) Bakery girl

The bakery girl is a woman who appears in Kento Nanami's memories. She worked at Nanami's favorite bakery and was cursed by a fly-headed curse spirit. Nanami exorcised the curse, earning the girl's gratitude.

32) Manami Suda

Manami with Geto (Image via MAPPA)

Manami Suda, a minor Jujutsu Kaisen female character, is a curse user and Geto’s former secretary and follower. She appeared in the prequel series Jujutsu Kaisen 0. During the Shibuya Incident, she, alongside Toshihisa Negi, confronted Kusakabe and Panda before facing Sukuna. Her whereabouts and status are currently unknown.

31) Megumi's mom

Baby Megumi with his mom (Image via MAPPA)

Megumi's mother briefly appears in Toji's memories before his death. Toji left the Zen’in Clan, married her, and took her last name, Fushiguro. However, she passed away shortly after giving birth to Megumi, causing Toji to lose all hope and leading him into a reckless life.

30) Hanyu

Hanyu fights Yuji (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Hanyu is among the minor Jujutsu Kaisen female characters and an antagonist during the culling games. She, alongside her partner Haba, targeted rookie players in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony and confronted Yuji, who defeated them.

29) Saori

Saori in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Saori is another minor character from Nobara’s past who became a close associate of Nobara and Fumi during her brief time in Nobara’s hometown. Before Nobara meets her presumed fate, Saori is shown pondering about Nobara and mentions her during a conversation with a colleague.

28) Fumi

Nobara and Fumi as kids (Image via MAPPA)

Fumi is a minor character featured in Nobara’s flashbacks. She is Nobara’s sole childhood friend from their hometown.

27) Nagi Yoshino

Nagi and Junpei (Image via MAPPA)

Nagi Yoshino is Junpei Yoshino’s mother and one of the supporting Jujutsu Kaisen female characters during the Vs. Mahito Arc. She, along with Junpei, became close to Yuji before Mahito orchestrated her death to manipulate Junpei.

26) Yuko Ozawa

Ozawa in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuko Ozawa, a former classmate of Yuji Itadori in junior high school, is one of the minor Jujutsu Kaisen female characters. She developed a crush on him because of his kindness towards her. She briefly appears in season 2 episode 6, meeting Yuji, Nobara, and Megumi.

25) Usami

Usami with Kusakabe (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Usami is Atsuya Kusakabe’s younger sister who briefly appears in a flashback scene. Unable to live without her son's support, she receives help from Masamichi Yaga, who, at Kusakabe’s request, creates an independent cursed corpse named Takeru using her deceased son’s soul information.

24) Remi

Remi in the manga (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Remi is a minor Jujutsu Kaisen female character who was a normal human before becoming a sorcerer during the Culling Games. She joined Reggie Star's group at Tokyo No. 1 Colony and lured Megumi to Reggie.

23) Nobuko Takada

Takada in Aoi's imagination (Image via MAPPA)

Nobuko Takada, aka Tall Idol Takada-Chan, is an idol whose biggest fan is Aoi Todo. While she makes brief appearances in the narrative, Takada frequently appears in Aoi's imagination, even during his fights.

22) Setsuko Sasaki

Yuji with Sasaki and Iguchi (Image via MAPPA)

Setsuko Sasaki, a second-year student at Sugisawa Third Municipal High School, is one of the minor Jujutsu Kaisen female characters and plays a supporting role at the beginning of the story. She is a friend of Yuji Itadori, and they, alongside Takeshi Iguchi, were members of the school's Occult Research Club.

21) Maki's mom

Maki's mom kills Naoya (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Maki’s mother is a minor yet impactful character in Jujutsu Kaisen. She was complicit in Maki and Mai’s mistreatment in the Zen'in clan. During the clan massacre, Maki likely injured her, but she was alive.

On her deathbed, she exacts revenge and kills Naoya, who also survived, leading to the birth of his cursed spirit, which later confronts Maki during the culling games.

20) Misato Kuroi

Expand Tweet

Misato Kuroi, one of the minor Jujutsu Kaisen female characters, appears during Gojo’s Past Arc. She was the caretaker and close ally of the Star Plasma Vessel, Riko Amanai. Misato confronted Toji outside the Star Corridor, where he gravely injured her.

19) Takako Uro

Uro in the manga (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Takako Uro, an ancient sorcerer from a thousand years back, is among the minor Jujutsu Kaisen female characters. She was reincarnated during the culling games. In the Sendai Colony, Uro engages in a three-way battle against Yuta Okkotsu and Ryu Ishigori.

18) Akari Nitta

Nitta with Nobara (Image via MAPPA)

Akari Nitta, the older sister of Kyoto Jujutsu High student Arata Nitta, is a manager at Tokyo Jujutsu High. She makes brief appearances throughout the story and accompanies Nobara during the Shibuya Arc as they confront Haruta Shigemo.

17) Momo Nishimiya

Expand Tweet

Momo Nishimiya is a student at Kyoto Jujutsu High and is a classmate of Todo, Miwa, Mai, and Mechamaru. She appears during the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc and in the final moments of the Shibuya Arc as Yuji and the rest confront Kenjaku and Uraume.

16) Kaori Itadori

Kaori and Yuji (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami/MAPPA)

Yuji’s mom, Kaori Itadori, never appears directly in the narrative, but her presence significantly impacts the plot. Kenjaku took over Kaori’s body after her death. Even after switching to Geto’s body, he continues to use Kaori’s powerful Cursed Technique, which saves him from Yuki Tsukumo’s ultimate attack.

15) Utahime Iori

Utahime in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Utahime, a semi-first grade sorcerer, is among the significant Jujutsu Kaisen female characters. As a teacher at Kyoto Jujutsu High, Utahime provided crucial clues that led them to uncover the mole, Mechamaru. Her playful banter with Gojo often adds a touch of lightheartedness to the narrative.

14) Shoko Ieiri

Shoko in Gojo's Past Arc (Image via MAPPA)

Shoko Ieiri is a classmate/close friend of Gojo and Geto. She contributes to pivotal arcs like the Shibuya Incident, Culling Games, and Shinjuku Showdown. Being the only sorcerer except Sukuna who can use Reversed Cursed Technique on others, she contributes to the battle against Sukuna, serving an essential role as a healer.

In the manga’s recent events, she plays a vital role in performing the surgery to shift Yuta's brain into Gojo's body, allowing Yuta to use Kenjaku's Cursed Technique and continue the fight against Sukuna with Gojo’s limitless Cursed Technique and six eyes.

13) Master Tengen

Tengen's human form (left) and present form (right) (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Tengen is one of the key Jujutsu Kaisen female characters whose presence significantly impacts the plot.

Initially a woman, Tengen's gender evolved over the years as her immortality Cursed Technique advanced, transcending her past humanity and altering her physical form. She maintains several barriers throughout Japan and plays a crucial role in Kenjaku’s plans.

12) Mimiko and Nanako Hasaba

The Hasaba Twins (Image via MAPPA)

Mimiko and Nanako Hasaba are the twin sisters Geto saved in the village where he was sent to investigate a curse. These two Jujutsu Kaisen female characters play a significant role in Geto’s shifted perspective about non-sorcerers.

Subsequently, they became loyal followers of Geto and appeared in the prequel series Jujutsu Kaisen 0. During Shibuya Arc, they fed Yuji one of Sukuna’s fingers while he was unconscious before Sukuna killed them both.

11) Yorozu

Yorozu in Tsumiki's body (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Yorozu is a sorcerer from the Heian era who was fascinated with Sukuna despite dying by his hands. Reincarnated in modern times in Tsumiki’s body, her obsession with Sukuna persists. Among the strongest Jujutsu Kaisen female characters, Yorozu's might is evident during her present-day confrontation with Sukuna (in Megumi’s body) during the culling games.

This showdown is significant as Sukuna uses Fushiguro’s body and Cursed Technique to kill Yorozu alongside Tsumiki, which profoundly impacts the narrative by helping Sukuna submerge Megumi’s soul, thus making it easier for him to gain full control of Megumi's body.

10) Tsumiki Fushiguro

Megumi's sister, Tsumiki (Image via MAPPA)

Tsumiki is one of the most notable Jujutsu Kaisen female characters, not only as the deuteragonist Megumi’s sister but also for her crucial role in the narrative. During the Culling Games, a significant sorcerer from the past, Yorozu, reincarnates inside Tsumiki’s body, which profoundly impacts the plot.

9) Angel/Hana Kurusu

Hana/Angel in the manga (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

Hana Kurusu is one of the notable Jujutsu Kaisen female characters, a modern sorcerer who Megumi saved in the past. She currently shares her body symbiotically with the Angel, an incarnated sorcerer from the Heian Era.

Hana/Angel plays a significant role during the Culling Games Arc and the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. With Angel’s innate Cursed Technique, which counters anything related to curses, Hana aids the sorcerers in their fight against Sukuna.

8) Kasumi Miwa

Miwa in season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Miwa is one of the Jujutsu Kaisen female characters who fills a crucial role in the story. This second-year student from Kyoto Jujutsu High is a close friend and love interest of Kokichi Muta/Mechamaru.

After discovering Mechamaru's betrayal, her final conversation with him adds significant emotional depth to the narrative. Despite the power gap, Miwa bravely confronts Pseudo-Geto/ Kenjaku. Her personality brings a humane depth to the plot, making her a character most fans can relate to.

7) Riko Amanai

Riko Amanai in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Riko Amanai is one of the most significant Jujutsu Kaisen female characters, playing a key role during Gojo’s Past Arc. Because Amanai was a star plasma vessel for Master Tengen, Gojo and Geto were tasked to protect her.

Although she lost her life to Toji Fushiguro before the merger could occur, her interactions with Gojo and Geto profoundly impacted them, contributing to their character development. Her death marked the beginning of Geto’s downfall, shifting his perspective on society and non-sorcerers.

6) Mai Zen’in

Mai in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Maki’s twin sister, Mai Zen’in, is one of the most significant Jujutsu Kaisen female characters. Mai greatly contributes to Maki’s character development and plays a crucial role during the Perfect Preparation Arc, where the sisters face a certain death. Mai sacrifices herself to save Maki, removing their cursed energy from the world.

As Maki’s cursed energy drops to zero, her Heavenly Restriction becomes on par with Toji’s. This power-up enables Maki to single-handedly massacre the entire Zen’in clan. Before dying, Mai also creates a replica of the split soul katana and gives it to Maki.

5) Rika Orimoto

Rika Orimoto in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Rika Orimoto is one of the Jujutsu Kaisen female characters who has significantly impacted the narrative. She played a crucial role in Yuta Okkotsu's journey to becoming a sorcerer. Rika is a key character in the show’s spin-off prequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Her death led to the birth of the cursed spirit Rika, who accompanies Okkotsu. Cursed spirit Rika is considered the strongest special-grade cursed spirit in the series, earning the title of the Queen of Curses.

4) Mei Mei

Mei Mei with her brother (Image via MAPPA).

Mei Mei is widely regarded as one of the most controversial characters in the series. As one of the strongest first-grade sorcerers and a prominent figure among Jujutsu Kaisen female characters, her relationship with her brother Ui Ui, as seen in season 2 episode 22, has sparked much debate among fans.

Despite this, Mei Mei plays a crucial role in the plot, particularly during Itadori and the sorcerers' final battle against Ryomen Sukuna.

3) Yuki Tsukumo

Yuki is among the significant Jujutsu Kaisen female characters (Image via MAPPA)

Among Jujutsu Kaisen female characters, Yuki Tsukumo, the only female special-grade sorcerer, plays a pivotal role in the series. Her influence is significant in both Gojo’s Past Arc and the present timeline. During Gojo’s Past Arc, her conversation with Suguru Geto profoundly impacted his perspective on society and non-sorcerers.

In the present timeline, Yuki saves Yuji and his allies from Pseudo-Geto/Kenjaku and Uraume. Later, she displays her might during her face-off with Kenjaku to protect Master Tengen, ultimately sacrificing herself.

2) Nobara Kugisaki

Nobara in season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Nobara was a core member of the main trio in the story alongside protagonist Yuji Itadori and deuteragonist Megumi Fushiguro, holding one of the most significant roles among Jujutsu Kaisen female characters.

She confronted one of the series' most despised villains, the special grade curse Mahito, and was the only character besides Yuji capable of inflicting damage on him. Unfortunately, Mahito severely injured her. Despite this, fans remain hopeful for her return, as her fate remains uncertain in the narrative.

1) Maki Zen’in

Maki, one of the most important Jujutsu Kaisen female characters (Image via MAPPA)

Among all Jujutsu Kaisen female characters, Maki Zen’in holds one of the most significant roles in the narrative, earning her the top spot on this list. Unlike most Cursed Technique users, Maki is a sorcerer with zero cursed energy, setting her apart from the rest. As a female character, she plays a crucial role in the plot.

She essentially replaces Toji, the only male sorcerer without cursed energy who was powerful enough to challenge Satoru Gojo. Maki steps into his position, fighting toe-to-toe with the show's main villain, Sukuna, and earning his acknowledgment during their encounter.

She is also a close ally of the show's main protagonist, Yuji Itadori, and, as a member of the Zen’in family, has close ties with the deuteragonist, Megumi Fushiguro.

To conclude

All these Jujutsu Kaisen female characters serve a purpose in the narrative. While some play crucial roles, others have limited screen time, make brief appearances, or are merely mentioned. Yet, their presence significantly contributes to the plot.

Notably, characters like Kirara and Uraume have feminine appearances, yet the show does not explicitly confirm their gender. Therefore, these characters are excluded from this list.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback