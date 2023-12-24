Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 review: MAPPA's animation leaves season 1 and the movie in the dust

The recently aired Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 (also serialized as episode 45) serves as a pivotal moment in the series, albeit not favoring the protagonist and his group. The episode, titled Metamorphosis, Part 2, was released on December 22, 2023.

With the release of this episode, only two installments remain until the conclusion of season 2, significantly heightening fan anticipation. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 closely follows the manga’s storyline, covering events from chapters 133 to 135.

While episode 22 concludes the final confrontation between Mahito and Yuji, marking the end of one of the series' most detested villains, it simultaneously marks the beginning of another intense battle: the clash between Pseudo-Geto vs. Yuji Itadori and his allies. Additionally, it covers the entrance of Yuki Tsukumo in the narrative.

Mahito’s downfall and Pseudo-Geto’s rise: MAPPA’s animation exceeds expectations again in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22

Opening events of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22

While Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 largely aligns with the source material’s narrative, it diverges by excluding the starting scene from chapter 133 that portrays Aoi Todo and Arata Nitta’s arrival in Tokyo.

This scene had been previously incorporated into episode 19 of the second season. MAPPA’s decision to include this scene earlier in the series makes more narrative sense, aligning it with Todo's entry during the Shibuya Incidents rather than postponing it to episode 22.

Pseudo-Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 (Image via MAPPA)

Therefore, the narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 unfolds from the subsequent scene, featuring Panda (in gorilla form) and Atsuya Kusakabe.

During their conversation, Kusakabe mentions his opinions on Yuji losing control of his body to Sukuna, which led to the catastrophic Shibuya Massacre, expressing his stance on supporting Yuji's execution.

Following the Panda-Kusakabe interaction, the narrative shifts to the show’s controversial scene: the siblings, Mei Mei and Ui Ui, sharing a bed, with Mei Mei suggestively teasing Ui Ui.

Subsequently, episode 22 switches focus to Choso, who experiences a revelation about Yuji, prompting him to question his origins. These developments bring a moment of calm after the crazy encounter between Yuji and the special-grade curse, Mahito.

That said, they also foreshadow a sense of calm before the storm, hinting at the impending face-off between Yuji and his allies against Pseudo-Geto.

Pseudo-Geto in the spotlight, Mahito's story comes to a close

Pseudo-Geto's entry, Mahito's death, Yuji vs. Geto (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 then continues from where episode 21 left off—Pseudo-Geto's entrance. As Yuji charges at Pseudo-Geto to retrieve the Prison Realm and rescue his mentor, Satoru Gojo, a new epic showdown ensues.

Amid Yuji's distraction, Mahito attempts to strike Geto. Nevertheless, his failed attempt leads to his ultimate demise—absorbed by Pseudo-Geto’s cursed spirit manipulation and subsequently eaten.

A screencap from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 (Image via MAPPA)

However, this outcome was inevitable, as this was Pseudo-Geto’s plan all along. Mahito understood that, hence, the cursed spirit attempted to attack him.

Consequently, this Jujutsu Kaisen installment closes the chapter on this notorious antagonist of the series. Notably, the anime's portrayal of Mahito's demise is delivered with greater impact compared to its counterpart in the manga, which lacked the same level of intensity.

Cursed Spirit Manipulation, Maximum: Uzumaki

Upon consuming Mahito, Pseudo-Geto proceeds to elaborate on maximum Cursed Techniques, specifically Geto’s ultimate technique, Uzumaki. Notably, Uzumaki serves as a reference to Mangaka Junji Ito's renowned work of the same name, as disclosed by Mangaka Gege Akutami in the end note of chapter 134.

The fandom has previously witnessed this technique in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie, where Suguru Geto employed it against Yuta Okkotsu. Nevertheless, the technique performed by Pseudo-Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 surpasses the level depicted in the movie, demonstrating a significantly more powerful execution.

Newcomers enter the fray: The addition of Kyoto Sorcerers, Panda, Kusababe, Choso, and Uraume

Miwa faces Uzumaki (Image via MAPPA)

As the Kyoto Jujutsu High students join the fight, executing combined attacks led by Kamo, Mai, and Miwa, the battle takes an exhilarating turn. The episode also features scenes depicting the aftermath of Shibuya’s landscapes during Miwa’s monologue, elevating what were originally simple dialogues in the manga.

Following Miwa's unsuccessful attempt with the New Shadow Style: Simple Domain against Geto, he retaliates with his Supreme Art: Uzumaki, aka Cursed Spirit Manipulation, Supreme Art, Maelstrom, targeting Miwa. Kusakabe intervenes, utilizing his own New Shadow Style to save Miwa.

Kusakabe saves Miwa, Choso's entry (Image via MAPPA)

The storyline of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 proceeds with Choso making an entrance into the ongoing struggle. Following his entry, Choso addresses Pseudo-Geto as Kamo Noritoshi, catching Yuji and the others off guard.

This announcement triggers a brief, amusing moment as Kyoto student Noritoshi Kamo reacts to it, given that they share the same name. Utahime Iori quickly clarifies that Choso likely meant the most evil sorcerer in the history of jujutsu society and the blemish of the Kamo Clan, who also happens to be over 150 years old.

Choso's revelation confuses Kamo (Image via MAPPA)

In addition, Choso unveils his connection with Yuji Itadori, referring to the latter as his younger brother. While the specifics of their relationship are yet to be unveiled in the anime's narrative, this hints at a connection that will be explained later in the storyline.

Choso's revelation about Yuji being his younger brother introduces another humorous moment into the otherwise tense atmosphere, prompting Panda to request clarification on their relationship. Panda also brings up Aoi Todo, who also acknowledges Yuji as his younger brother.

The evil sorcerer Noritoshi Kamo in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 (Image via MAPPA)

The episode's narrative then unfolds the epic fight between Choso and Pseudo-Geto, with the associate of Ryomen Sukuna, Uraume, taking an entry.

Their encounter receives a more intricate treatment in the anime compared to the narrative of the manga. Studio MAPPA's outstanding portrayal introduces additional layers of intensity and excitement to the battle.

The struggle against Uraume’s overwhelming strength

Uraume in action (Image via MAPPA)

Choso’s intense confrontation with Pseudo-Geto and Uraume demonstrates his extraordinary mastery over the Kamo Clan’s Blood Manipulation Cursed Technique, leaving the former Clan heir, Kyoto student Noritoshi Kamo, thoroughly surprised.

Choso’s piercing blood pierces Uraume’s palm, separating the two antagonists and setting the stage for his highly anticipated battle with Pseudo-Geto. However, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 also unveils the daunting strength of another character, Uraume, the ancient sorcerer and user of the Frost Cursed Technique.

Struggle against Uraume (Image via MAPPA)

Seizing the opportunity created by Choso's chaos, Yuji and his group decide to join the clash. Yet, before Panda can initiate the offensive, Uraume employs Ice Formation: Frost Calm, freezing them all in place.

This associate of Sukuna further showcases a Reversed Cursed Technique by effortlessly healing the palm wound Choso inflicted. Uraume moves to finish Choso, but Yuji saves him, leading to yet another humorous exchange where Choso implores Yuji to address him as “big bro."

Choso asks Yuji to call him "big bro" (Image via MAPPA)

Their hilarious and lighthearted exchange is cut short by Momo Nishimiya’s attack on the antagonist duo, which results in a pitiful failure. Thus, she suggests to Itadori and Choso that they persist in their offense, as they are the only ones capable of moving.

Nonetheless, their plans go awry when Uraume initiates another formidable attack, Ice Formation: Icefall, aiming to eliminate all except Itadori.

The climactic conclusion: Yuki Tsukumo’s grand entrance

Yuki Tsukomo's entry in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 (Image via MAPPA)

With overwhelming strength, Uraume nearly wipes out Yuji and his allies, bringing the protagonist's group to the brink of defeat. In that crucial moment, Yuki Tsukumo makes her dramatic entrance, saving the group from imminent death.

The arrival of Yuki, one of the four special-grade sorcerers of the current era and second only to Satoru Gojo in strength, sparks hope for the protagonists and fans. Meanwhile, Choso's poison starts affecting Utaume as well.

Despite these positive developments, the question of whether they can gain the upper hand and reclaim the Prison Realm remains unanswered, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter for the revelation.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22: Narrative and animation criticism

Choso vs. Pseudo-Geto showdown (Image via MAPPA)

Studio MAPPA continues to surpass expectations with their production and animation in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22. Notably, sequences such as Mahito's demise and Pseudo-Geto's Uzumaki showcase MAPPA's exceptional animation prowess.

The anime's representation of these moments not only surpasses the narrative in the manga but also outshines the animation quality seen in both the show's first season and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film.

Choso using blood manipulation technique (Image via MAPPA)

The storyline of this episode strikes a perfect balance between action scenes and additional events that provide a comprehensive overview of the current situation following the events in Shibuya.

As previously discussed, with Miwa's monologue scene and the clash between Choso and Pseudo-Geto, the anime's storytelling reaches unprecedented levels by incorporating additional scenes that enhance the overall episode experience for viewers.

Miwa faces Uzumaki (Image via MAPPA)

The ongoing battles in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 consistently captivate the audience, keeping them entertained and on edge. Viewers witness the protagonists struggling against the powerful ancient sorcerer duo and their overwhelming abilities, creating a sense of tension and excitement throughout the episode.

The art in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 is exceptionally stunning as well, delivering a delightful visual experience for fans.

The meticulous detailing and impressive execution of Pseudo-Geto's Uzumaki here elevate the impact of the scene compared to the manga. The anime moment where Miwa confronts Uzumaki leaves the audience with goosebumps.

Fan’s reception of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22

The inclusion of the additional action sequences and extra elements certainly makes Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 one of the most satisfying experiences for the audiences.

A section of fans is drawing parallels between some scenes in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 and the ones seen in the movie. One such example is Yuta’s battle with Geto, where Geto shattered his sword—a similar event that happened with Pseudo-Geto shattering Miwa’s sword in this episode.

There is also a comparison between Suguru Geto’s Uzumaki from the movie and Pseudo-Geto’s in episode 22, highlighting the heightened level of technique and animation witnessed in the latest installment.

In addition, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 also has fans noting similarities between specific scenes featuring Yuji and those of Sukuna due to their striking resemblance.

Apart from the awe-inspiring elements and the exceptional portrayal in episode 22 that greatly impressed the fandom, certain aspects have also given rise to memes and jokes within the community.

One such instance is Yuji adjusting his hair during the scene where Panda questions his relationship with Choso. Fans have drawn parallels between the protagonist and Sukuna, specifically highlighting that the way Yuji styled his hair in this instance mirrors Sukuna's signature move.

Fans are jokingly suggesting that Yuji is picking up the "Rizz" from this immensely popular antagonist. There is also a significant amount of criticism as well as memes surrounding the controversial Mei Mei-Ui Ui scene.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 proves to be a remarkable installment, marking a significant milestone in the show's storyline with Mahito’s death. Additionally, it paves the way for the introduction of new characters to the narrative.

As the events of the Shibuya Incidents Arc draw to a close in the anime, episode 22 sets the stage for Itadori’s Extermination Arc. This development marks the official debut of Yuta Okkotsu in the show's plot, generating significant buzz among anime enthusiasts.

Furthermore, the episode strategically lays the foundation for the upcoming Culling Games, one of the most intense arcs in the series.

Pseudo-Geto as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 (Image via MAPPA)

Having absorbed Mahito, Pseudo-Geto gains control over this special grade curse’s Soul Manipulation Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22—a crucial element directly tied to his sinister plans for humanity.

While manga readers are aware of this plot development, anime-only fans can look forward to learning more about it as the evil sorcerer is set to disclose further information in the upcoming episode.

