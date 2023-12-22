Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Kusakabe support Yuji Itadori's execution in Shibuya? Explained

Few events in Jujutsu Kaisen have had as long-reaching effects as the Shibuya incident. It has majorly impacted the Jujutsu World as a whole and fans too. It brings a new quality to the series and expertly sets up the next arc, Itadori's Extermination Arc.

With Gojo gone and Jujutsu society thrust into chaos, the higher-ups will bring Yuji Itadori's suspended death sentence back into effect. Yuta Okkotsu, the appointed executioner, will be tasked with killing Yuji, Pseudo-Geto, and Masamichi Yaga. But after the Shibuya incident, there is one more face that agrees with Yuji's sentencing.

Jujutsu Kaisen: What made Kusakabe support Yuji Itadori's execution?

Atsuya Kusakabe is among the many voices raised in favor of Yuji Itadori's execution. The Grade 1 Jujutsu sorcerer supports the youngster's extermination following the Shibuya incident. It does come as a surprise as to why he would do so. However, after what happened in Shibuya, there can be a few reasons why he chose such a decision.

What happened to Atsuya Kusakabe in Shibuya?

As a patrol team, Kusakabe and Panda (Team Kusakabe) were stationed outside Jr. Shibuya Station. This was when Kusakabe expressed to Panda that he would not go back inside the barrier due to the special-grade cursed spirits in the Hikarie building's basement.

At 9.22 pm, teams Nanami, Zenin, and Kusakabe entered the battle simultaneously. A ton of fighting ensued, with the former two teams entering the fray while Team Kusakabe was tasked with survivor rescue. Kusakabe then cleverly led Panda on by lying to him and keeping him away from B5F, not wanting to face the special grade cursed spirits or be alone, given what was happening.

This was when they met Toshihisa Negi and Manami Suda (Pseudo-Geto's allies). Even here, Kusakabe tried to avoid fighting, but his problems mounted when Jogo, fighting Sukuna close by, launched his Maximum: Meteor.

Kusakabe yelled for everyone present to escape, but Sukuna (in Yuji's body) appeared beside him and said if anyone moved until he said so, they would die. Thankfully, Team Kusakabe managed to evade at the last second and somehow survived.

The Shibuya Incident left a lasting impression on Kusakabe

Not only this, but Kusakabe himself had seen the death and destruction Sukuna had caused and was bent on causing. At the moment, he had to focus and do his best to survive the Shibuya Incident. However, it impacted him mentally that Sukuna was capable of this, and the best option was to exterminate Yuji as soon as possible. He had never really met or known Yuji before.

Probably the best example of an interaction between the two in Jujutsu Kaisen is when Sukuna surfaced and held them in place as Maximum: Meteor plummeted to the ground. It was evident that he was deeply affected by the destruction Sukuna caused while battling Jogo.

Final thoughts

Atsuya Kusakabe, by nature, was a fearful individual focused on his self-preservation as a top priority. As seen during the Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc, he was willing to deceive to save his skin, as he did with Panda. However, he can be brave when need be, saving Miwa from Pseudo-Geto's Maximum: Uzumaki.

Given his experience in Shibuya, it is probably natural that he would side with Yuji's execution. Since they had never met, he neither knew the boy nor did he understand his situation. But a case can be made that given his nature of self-preservation, he likely wants to be away from dangerous scenarios and have Yuji/Sukuna dealt with immediately.