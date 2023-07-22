10 Jujutsu Kaisen side Characters who stole the show

Jujutsu Kaisen anime has most certainly redefined the shonen manga/anime genre. Gege Akutami's anime adaptation has also made Mappa one of the most popular animation studios. Apart from the exciting story what drives the audience to love this incredible anime is the characters.

The major characters, such as Gojo Satoru, Yuji Itadori, and Megumi Fushiguro, have impressed everyone with their amazing screen presence. However, numerous side characters or supporting characters have also managed to have moments where they truly shone.

Characters like Miwa, Todo, Panda, Nanami, Mechamaru, Toji, etc, with their unique jujutsu techniques, personalities, and screen presence, have become fan favorites.

Disclaimer: This article provides a list of the best side characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, in no particular order.

Here are the top 10 Jujutsu Kaisen side characters who made their presence felt

1) Kasumi Miwa

kasumi miwa as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As a side character in the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, Kasumi Miwa became an instant fan favorite with her simple and likable personality. She was introduced as one of the Kyoto Jujutsu High students. Unlike her other classmates, Miwa is known for her reserved and modest personality.

She's one of the most relatable characters in the show. She also has a very simple goal of becoming a Jujutsu Sorcerer - to make money and support her family.

Even though she is extremely self-deprecating, and likes to call herself 'useless', she has shown her prowess as a Jujutsu sorcerer. Miwa is an expert at using the Simple domain and also has a good grasp of sword mastery.

2) Panda

Panda as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Panda is arguably one of the most interesting side characters. As a major supporting character in the series, Panda was introduced as one of the students of Kyoto Jujutsu High in the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen. However, despite having a distinct appearance of a Panda, he is not actually a Panda. Rather, he is a cursed corpse created by Principal Yaga.

As a side character, Panda stole the show in his fight against Mechamaru in the first season. It was revealed that Panda has three cursed corpse cores inside his body. In the battle against Mechamaru, Panda switched to Gorilla Mode and gained incredible physical strength to overcome his opponent.

As a grade 2 sorcerer and a cursed corpse, Panda has cursed energy in abundance. He can unleash his cursed energy to enhance his overall physical strength, and in turn, use that to either defend against fatal attacks or pounce on his enemies with his full might.

3) Aoi Todo

Todo Aoi as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Among the side characters of Jujutsu Kaisen who stole the show, Aoi Todo definitely has done that through his exciting screen presence in the first season. In the Kyoto High Arc, Aoi Todo was introduced as one of the second-year students of Kyoto Jujutsu High.

His interesting personality, immense strength as a Jujutsu sorcerer, and bromance with Yuji Itadori are the chief reasons behind his popularity. Todo Aoi's innate cursed technique Boogie Woogie allows him to switch places with anything flowing with Cursed energy within his range with just a clap of his hands.

Additionally, Todo is also a grade-one sorcerer with mastery over hand-to-hand combat. He is also an exponent of the Black Flash technique. Overall, Aoi Todo, as a character in Jujutsu Kaisen, is incredibly famous.

4) Kokichi Muta (Mechamaru)

Kokichi Muta as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Kokichu Muta is another side character to feature in the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen. Introduced as one of the Kyoto High students, he has made a huge impact in the context of the story. Kokichi's frailty and weakness hinder him from being mobile.

Thus, he uses puppet manipulation techniques to control his humanoid puppet, Mechamaru, as his proxy in Kyoto High. In Jujutsu Kaisen season one, Kokichi's Mechamaru displayed a wide range of offensive techniques against Panda.

Overall, Kokichi Muta's screen presence made him one of the most intriguing side characters in the show. Later on in the manga, it will be revealed that he'd play a huge part in the context of the story.

5) Kento Nanami

Kento Nanami in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Kento Nanami's 'Overtime' was a serious show stealer in the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen. After his graduation from Jujutsu High, Nanami initially left being a Jujutsu Sorcerer to become a salaryman. However, he found no soul in his job and eventually returned to being a Jujutsu sorcerer.

Nanami is a grade-one sorcerer with impressive abilities. His ratio technique can pinpoint the weakest point of his target and land a fatal blow. When he goes Overtime, it's really difficult to stop him.

6) Toge Inumaki

Toge Inumaki as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The taciturn Toge Inumaki is another side character in the story who became an instant fan-favorite character. Toge is a descendant of the Inumaki clan. Therefore, he inherited the cursed speech technique which allows him to infuse the words that he utters with cursed energy.

However, this technique has serious repercussions on his throat. As a result, he has to use throat medicine every he would go overboard with his technique. Moreover, he also developed his own manner of speech pattern to avoid cursing others.

He is known for using words such as Salmon roe, bonito flakes, kelp, mustard leaf, etc, to communicate with others. As a person, Inumaki cares deeply for his comrades.

7) Maki Zenin

Maki Zenin in the first season (Image via MAPPA)

Even though Gege Akutami introduced Maki Zenin as a supporting character in the story, she has one of the best backstories of Jujutsu Kaisen and will go on to influence a lot of events. She's a second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High.

Born as a non-sorcerer in the Zenin Clan, she was mistreated by her own family members, especially the people in her clan. However, Maki is known for possessing tremendous zeal and passion.

She wants to become a Jujutsu Sorcerer despite the rejection of her family. In the first season, she stole the show with her presence. Later on, in the Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen, a pivotal moment will await Maki Zenin's character.

8) Jogo

Jogo in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jogo, one of the special grade cursed spirits didn't exactly have a moment to shine in the first season. However, he acted as a catalyst for Gojo's popularity, as the latter went on to showcase his domain expansion.

In his own right, Jogo is a menacing cursed spirit who doesn't mind killing human beings for fun (something that he does in the Shibuya arc). His domain expansion Coffin of the Iron Mountain is also extremely powerful that can severely burn an average sorcerer.

9) Toji Fushiguro

Toji Fushiguro as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

In the latest season of Jujutsu Kaisen, Toji Fushiguro has made a huge impact on the story. Even though he isn't a 'major' character of Jujutsu Kaisen, that didn't stop him from creating a major contribution to the storyline.

Born in the Zenin clan without any cursed energy, he was treated miserably. Thus, he left his clan and married an outsider. He is also known as Megumi Fushiguro's father, as the Hidden Inventory Arc has suggested.

10) Riko Amanai

Riko Amanai in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Last but not least, Riko Amanai is also a side character who has stolen the show with her appearance. Despite being a supporting character, she has one of the most important roles to play in the context of the story.

Riko is the Star Plasma Vessel for Master Tengen and becomes an essential figure for the Jujutsu Kaisen season two. While she doesn't have any flashy techniques, her personality, screen presence, and likable nature, are the reasons why she's one of the most popular characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen is comprised of a plethora of unique characters. Each character has some way or the other contributed to the main storyline. In addition to the major characters, the side characters have equally made an impact on the story and stolen the show.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.