Why Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's latest Mei Mei and Ui Ui scene is so problematic, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has recently aired its latest episode, and, as per usual, there is a lot to unpack. However, there has been a scene involving the characters of Mei Mei and Ui Ui that has generated a lot of controversy. Most manga readers were already aware of these two characters abandoning Shibuya at the peak of the crisis to head to Malaysia, although things didn't end there.

There were discussions among the fans on whether it was better for MAPPA to skip this scene in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, but the latter decided to add it, leading to many online discussions. The scene itself is fairly obvious, and it can be viewed as a critique of Jujutsu society, especially because it deals heavily with child abuse in many different ways.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. The article's content might also be offensive to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Explaining the problematic nature of the scene between Mei Mei and Ui Ui in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Near the end of the events in the Shibuya Incident arc, Mei Mei and her younger brother Ui Ui fled from Japan. They decided to stay in a hotel in Malaysia, a direct contrast and reference to where Nanami Kento wanted to retire. As the scene unfolds, Mei Mei is revealed to be involved in an i*cestous relationship with her brother, with the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 staff animating the entire sequence.

As one can imagine, this scene was highly controversial in the manga, and reactions in the anime have been even more notorious thus far, with many people voicing a lot of discomfort with Mei Mei's character and criticizing author Gege Akutami. The latter has been criticized because this scene, to many fans, wasn't necessary to highlight that Mei Mei was corrupt since her leaving Shibuya and abandoning the sorcerers was enough to showcase that.

The scene itself is problematic on many different levels, from Mei Mei and Ui Ui being siblings to the fact that it is a grown woman manipulating a small child to do what she wants. This was already shown during the arc itself, with Mei Mei gaslighting her brother to risk his life in battle so she could gain an edge, thus showing how little she honestly cares for Ui Ui.

Was this scene necessary?

Mei Mei and Ui Ui in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA).

Author Gege Akutami wanted to highlight this scene to show how morally corrupt Mei Mei is and how she can represent the natural decline of Jujutsu society. It makes sense and works from a thematic perspective, but there is also the argument that her abandoning the sorcerers was enough evidence of her moral corruption.

While MAPPA decided to adapt this scene for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, it is also worth pointing out that the series has never validated this moment. It has never taken the time to justify Mei Mei's actions. However, a valid criticism is that she never pays for these actions and eventually rejoins the sorcerers as if nothing had happened, which is worth considering.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was always bound to have some controversy surrounding the Mei Mei scene, and it makes sense because it touches on a real-life problem that needs to be dealt with accordingly in society. It makes sense that a lot of people would have a problem with the mistreatment and emotional manipulation of a child.