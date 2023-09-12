The newest Shibuya arc character has Jujutsu Kaisen fans hating Mei Mei (and for good reason)

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami has an excellent ability to create compelling and diverse characters in terms of personality, but the recent addition to the Shibuya arc in the anime shows that this is not always the case. This situation is because the character design of Ui Ui, Mei Mei's younger brother, was published, and fans who have read the manga showed their dislike for it online.

It's worth pointing out that the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom showed their dislike mainly towards Mei Mei rather than his brother. While she started the series as an interesting character because of her design and mysterious personality, never giving away where she stood in terms of morals, certain events in the manga involving her brother has now turned her into one of the most hated characters in the series... and with good reason.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans show their dislike of Mei Mei and her relationship with her brother Ui Ui

The character design for Ui Ui, Mei Mei's younger brother, was published this Monday and a lot of Jujutsu Kaisen fans showed their dislike towards the character and the story he is involved in during the Shibuya Incident arc in the manga.

He tags along with the main character, Yuji Itadori, and his sister to Shibuya to help out and it is shown that he has some abilities that help Mei Mei in battle, which is messed up as it means he is a child being thrown into combat.

However, the biggest criticism that both Mei Mei and Ui Ui have received came from the aftermath of their appearance on this arc.

After they fulfill their part of the deal in the arc and all hell breaks loose after Satoru Gojo is sealed, they fly away to Malaysia without a care in the world. Then, Mei Mei and Ui Ui have a scene in their hotel bed, implying that they have an incestuous relationship.

This scene in Malaysia damaged Mei Mei's image among fans for several reasons. Not only did she fly away from the battle and didn't bat an eye as thousands of people were dying in Shibuya, but the way she also seemingly groomed her brother didn't sit right with fans.

Not only that, she also emotionally manipulated him to worship her and use him as a tool in combat, which could potentially end his life at any given moment.

That scene within the context of the series

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series that has shown, particularly in the manga, that author Gege Akutami can go to a lot of dark places, which a lot of fans have praised.

However, when it comes to the relationship between Ui Ui and Mei Mei and that infamous scene in the manga, there is an argument to be made that it was completely unnecessary.

This scene (and these siblings' relationship as a whole) is not explored, explained, or has any consequences moving forward in the story. Mei Mei is, as of this writing, part of the protagonists' group as Satoru Gojo battles Ryomen Sukuna in the manga. She wasn't punished for grooming and emotionally manipulating her brother, which suggests that Akutami either cast aside the original idea he had for this subplot or just wanted to add a bit of shock value that seems way over the top.

On the other hand, some fans have theorized that this scene is meant to contrast with Nanami Kento's death in the Shibuya Incident arc.

This means that basically, this scene is supposed to contrast the bad people in the Jujutsu world (Mei Mei) surviving in luxury as the good people (Nanami) die without mercy. While that can be an interesting idea, it is a far-fetched symbolism, all things considered, and doesn't hold a lot of weight.

Final thoughts

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime is set to get another massive boost in popularity with the Shibuya Incident arc, widely considered as the best storyline in the manga. Now, the same cannot be said about Mei Mei's character and there is a strong argument to be made that this scene doesn't need to be adapted as it doesn't add to the story and is a controversial topic for a lot of people.

