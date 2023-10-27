Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's most underrated fight: Mei Mei vs. Kenjaku's Special Grade Curse, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has a lot of amazing fights, but Mei Mei's battle against Kenjaku's Special-Grade Curse is probably the most underrated in the Shibuya Incident arc. While Mei Mei is not a very popular character among the fanbase for reasons that will be explained later, there is no denying that she and her brother, Ui Ui, showed some tactical expertise in fighting this Curse.

This battle features some clear uses of Domain and Simple Domain while showing Mei Mei's Cursed Technique.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has one of the most underrated fights in Mei Mei vs. the Special-Grade Disease Curse

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, this battle could rank as Jujutsu Kaisen's most underrated fight for several reasons. It features a character who doesn't get a lot of spotlight (Mei Mei), a nice use of Domains, a good tactical approach, and some morbid themes.

This fight says a lot about Mei Mei as a character, and while it may get lost in the mix of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, it still deserves a lot of attention.

Mei Mei and her younger brother, Ui Ui, were separated from Yuji Itadori in the Shibuya Incident arc and were up against the Special-Grade Curse, which was created through disease.

Therefore, its entire Cursed Technique is centered around making the opponent sick with a virus that could kill him or her in a matter of minutes, which was what it wanted to do with Mei Mei. However, she managed to break through and used Ui Ui as bait. The Curse was then hit by Mei Mei's Cursed Technique, Bird Strike.

This battle is very important to show Mei Mei's physical strength, her strategic mindset, and how ruthless she is in the sense she has no qualms about risking her brother's life to win.

The reason why people hate Mei Mei's character

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has made Mei Mei even more popular than she was in the past (to anime-only viewers). However, when the infamous scene in Malaysia is adapted in the coming episodes, this sentiment is probably going to change.

Mei Mei has already been shown as being manipulative towards her brother, Ui Ui, but this scene cements her place as a truly despicable character to most manga readers.

As the Shibuya Incident arc rages on, both siblings fly off to Malaysia when things begin to take a nosedive.

Author Gege Akutami drew a very controversial scene of Mei Mei apparently trying to abuse her underage brother, which, of course, raised a lot of flags in the fandom.

A lot of fans already didn't like the fact that Mei Mei ran away when things were getting worse, which said a lot about her moral code, but the scene with Ui Ui was the final nail in the coffin. One can only imagine that the reaction is going to be the same when anime-only viewers watch this scene in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (if MAPPA decides to adapt it).

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has done a solid job adapting the series thus far, and Mei Mei's scenes have been no different. While this could very well be Jujutsu Kaisen's most underrated fight, it is still a joy to watch and deserves a lot more credit, even if it involves a character a lot of people are not very fond of.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.