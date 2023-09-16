Are Mei Mei and Ui Ui actually family in Jujutsu Kaisen? The strange sibling relationship explored

Fans are looking forward to the highly anticipated episode 9 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, which will start off the much-awaited Shibuya arc. Nevertheless, among all the mysteries and riddles of this thrilling series, one specific question has piqued fans' interest: the connection between Mei Mei and Ui Ui.

Mei Mei, a character introduced early in the Jujutsu Kaisen, is a mysterious special-grade sorcerer who only works if it involves money, but it wasn't until the Shibuya Incident Arc that we learned about her younger brother, Ui Ui.

Fans are now left wondering: Are Mei Mei and Ui Ui genuinely related, or are they something more, given their remarkable resemblance and interesting interactions?

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen and the character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

The mysterious bond between Mei Mei and Ui Ui in Jujutsu Kaisen

Mei Mei was first presented in the early episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen. She is a freelance sorcerer who graduated from Jujutsu High. Her past is somewhat mysterious, but we recently became aware that Mei Mei also had a younger brother named Ui Ui until the Shibuya Incident Arc.

He is Mei Mei's younger brother, and although he is still a small child, he greatly resembles her and has her exact hair.

His attitude is particularly intriguing because it resembles Mei Mei's in many ways. While they both speak and act in very certain ways around other people, they also appear to be quite devoted to one another. Ui Ui appears to have a very high opinion of his sister and thinks she is the greatest and most unique individual in the entire world.

Even though Ui Ui is aware that Satoru Gojo is the strongest sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen, Ui Ui criticizes Gojo by implying that Mei Mei is strong and can take on anyone. They spoke in front of a perplexed Itadori, who struggled to comprehend that element of their relationship—especially given how worthless he felt as Ui Ui ridiculed him.

Although it occasionally seems as if he doesn't believe Mei Mei's compliments in order to receive more of them, he also appears to love Mei Mei's praise. Although Mei Mei is far more powerful than him, he sees himself as her guardian.

For this reason, he cautioned Itadori to remain silent when Mei Mei used her Black Bird Manipulation method, and he became irritated when Mei Mei informed him that Yuji may talk because it did not upset her. He is completely devoted to her and is by her side at all times.

Regarding his personal skills and prowess, he is a rather skilled jujutsu sorcerer, but owing to his youth, he is not involved in many battles, although he has been there during the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Due to Ui Ui's unpredictable abilities, he and his sister have a Binding Vow whereby he pledges to control the amount of cursed energy he uses until she grants him permission to use jujutsu. He made this Binding Vow to win his sister's approval.

Ui Ui assisted Mei Mei in defeating a special-grade cursed spirit during the Indicent, and when they were in danger, he utilized his powers to save their lives by transporting them from Japan to Malaysia.

The most bizarre point in their relationship may have been when they woke up in bed together after being transported to Kuala Lumpur. Fans were puzzled by Ui Ui's apparent love remark, "Shall I stay in bed with you all day?" after Mei Mei was shown waking up without clothes.

Many people are now unsure of the limits of their connection and whether Mangaka Gege Akutami explicitly overstepped those limits.

Be sure to follow for more Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 as 2023 progresses.

