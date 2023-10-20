Why did Choso not kill Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen? False memory, Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 13 featured the fight between Yuji Itadori and Cursed Womb: Death Painting - Choso. Ever since Choso found out that his brothers Eso and Kechizu were killed by Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki, he wanted to kill them. Thus, upon being granted the opportunity to fight Itadori, Choso did not back away.

While the Cursed Womb did manage to defeat Itadori, he could not kill him. Just as Choso was about to strike his final blow on Itadori, his mind was filled with intrusive false memories of Yuji being one of his Death Painting brothers. This left Choso confused, after which he ran away.

Why did Choso not kill Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen

Choso did not kill Yuji Itadori because his mind was flooded with an intrusive memory of Yuji Itadori being one of his brothers. While it hasn't been explained how Choso generated that memory, there is a theory that does come close.

As explained by the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Kenjaku previously had taken over the bodies of the evilest jujutsu sorcerer in history, Noritioshi Kamo, and Yuji Itadori's mother, Kaori Itadori.

Noritoshi Kamo was the person responsible for creating the Cursed Womb: Death Paintings by mixing his blood with the Death Paintings when their mother was pregnant with them. This, in some way, made Kenjaku one of the parents of the Death Paintings, alongside the mother and the Curse that impregnated her.

Years later, Kenjaku used his innate technique to transfer himself into the body of Kaori Itadori. Posing as her, Kenjaku used her body to mate with Jin Itadori and gave birth to their son, Yuji.

While the manga did not reveal why Kenjaku used Kaori to create Yuji, there are suspicions that the ancient curse user wanted to, one day, use Itadori as a vessel, presumably for himself or Ryomen Sukuna. Nevertheless, Kenjaku's endeavor in using Kaori made him one of Yuji's parents.

These two incidents involving Kenjaku make it pretty evident that both Yuji Itadori and Choso are Kenjaku's sons. Hence, it is clear that, despite the two having no knowledge about it, the Jujutsu Sorcerer and the Cursed Painting are step-siblings.

After Choso defeated Itadori and was about to deal the final blow, Sukuna was shown being surprised by something. While the anime did not reveal what surprised the King of Curses, there is a small possibility that he may have been surprised by realizing Itadori and Choso's connection to Kenjaku.

Considering that Noritoshi Kamo used Blood Manipulation, there might be a possibility that when his son Choso came in contact with Yuji Itadori's blood, his body may have identified the Jujutsu Sorcerer as one of his siblings. As a reaction to it, Choso's mind may have created false memories to accept Yuji as one of his Death Painting brothers. While the manga has yet to reveal the secrets behind the false memories, one can expect the same to be revealed soon.

