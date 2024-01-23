Jujutsu Kaisen: What is the Hakari dance? Explained

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 leaving fans on a cliffhanger, expectations are high for the upcoming third season of the series. The third sequel of Jujutsu Kaisen will adapt the Culling Games arc, the second longest arc after the Shibuya Arc.

A few months ago, a student of Jujutsu High took over the internet for his cursed domain expansion. This student is Kinji Hakari, and although his rank hasn't been revealed (because he is suspended at the moment), fans speculate it to be nothing less than a special grade.

He became famous for an edit that featured his dance moves during a "buff" he experienced in his domain expansion. This buff allows him to be immortal for a few seconds and has even showcased it during a fight with Kashimo, the Thunder God.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Hakari dance explained in detail

Hakari performing his domain expansion (Image via Shueisha)

Kinji Hakari is a supporting character of Jujutsu Kaisen, who was introduced during the Culling Games arc. He is a Jujutsu High third-year student suspended during the Fearsome Womb arc.

He has a very unpredictable personality, and most students consider him a good-for-nothing man. He runs a fight club alongside Kirara, a fellow third-grade student at Jujutsu High.

After Megumi and Itadori convinced Hakari to help them in the Culling Games, Hakari showcased his cursed technique against Kashimo, the Thunder God. They fought toe-to-toe until Hakari brought out his Domain: Idle Death Gamble.

This domain expansion is one of the strongest and one of the most complicated ones, as it is pachinko-themed (Japanese arcade game) and entirely dependent on luck. It relies on a jackpot that Hakari has to hit in order to activate his domain's full power.

The "Hakari dance," which took to the internet a few months ago, is when Hakari hits the jackpot in his domain, which gives him a buff. This buff grants the user an 'unlimited cursed energy' reservoir for 4 minutes and 11 seconds—in short, granting him immortality for this amount of time.

This buff in Hakari's domain is called 'unkillable mode,' and Hakari's dance during this was his joy over being unkillable against any power in the world. He can use the 'reverse cursed technique' during this buff, even though he hasn't learned how to use it.

Hakari dance x Tuca Donka song

One of the reasons why 'Hakari dance' became so popular among the anime fandom is because of the background music used in this edit. The song used in the Hakari dance edit is Toca Donka, performed by artists CURSEDEVIL, DJ FKU, and Skorde.

Final Thoughts

Anime fans have reportedly started requesting studio MAPPA to include this song as the background music for Hakari's domain in Jujutsu Kaisen season 3. As much as this song might fit Hakari's domain expansion, there is little chance that studio MAPPA will notice this initiative by fans, as the Japanese anime community operates in its circle.

There hasn't been an official statement from Gege Akutami (the author of Jujutsu Kaisen). However, fans have spotted a similarity between the dance of Hakari and Peter Parker's famous dance moves in Spiderman 3. Since this is just speculation, fans can wait for an official confirmation from the author about the same.