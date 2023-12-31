Jujutsu Kaisen: Where to start the manga after Season 2 finale, explained

With season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen coming to a climactic end following the conclusion of the Shibuya arc, fans cannot wait to see their favorite sorcerers return to the story in the upcoming season of the anime, which was announced by MAPPA a couple of days ago.

However, not everyone wishes to wait for two or three more years to witness the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident in the Jujutsu society, as the desire to know what happens next would certainly lead fans to check out the source material. That said, this article aims to guide you where to continue the story in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga from where it ended in the anime's season 2 finale.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Where to pick up the manga after Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen series can start reading the manga from chapter 138, which is titled 'The Zen'in Clan.' It focuses on the infamous clan, as the chapter focuses on determining a new clan head following the death of Naobito Zenin in the Shibuya arc.

It is to be noted that the season 2 finale of the anime adapted only a couple of scenes from chapters 138 and 139 of the manga. As such, fans need not worry about skipping those chapters since the scenes that were adapted were done so to likely provide more closure to the characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Gege Akutami concluded the Shibuya Incident arc in chapter 137 of the manga, which featured the return of the fan-favorite character, Yuta Okkotsu.

In chapter 143, the Culling Game was mentioned for the first time by Megumi Fushiguro, who explained that Kenjaku had planned for the Jujutsu sorcerers to participate in the lethal game. At the end of the chapter, a list of rules were provided for the Culling Game, which gave the readers a glimpse at what was to come.

Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen anime is likely to adapt the manga from chapter 138 onwards. While a release date for the upcoming season is anything but confirmed as of now, fans can expect it to further raise the stakes for the Jujutsu society as the remaining sorcerers participate in the deadly game in order to rescue Satoru Gojo, who was captured by Kenjaku in the Shibuya arc.

What to expect from the Culling Game arc?

The Culling Game arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 looks to be a complete game-changer for the series, as it is set to adapt the highly anticipated Culling Game arc of the manga.

The Culling Game has been described as a deadly game of battle royal between Jujutsu sorcerers of past and present, which was orchestrated by the ancient sorcerer Kenjaku. In the season 2 finale of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Kenjaku used Mahito's Idle Transfiguration to awaken all the non-sorcerers that he had marked previously.

In the manga, it was revealed that Kenjaku had been forming contracts with several sorcerers from over 1000 years ago, promising them a second chance at life in exchange for participation in the lethal game. His sole reason for having every last Jujutsu sorcerer face off and kill each other in the Culling Game was to deepen his understanding of Cursed Energy and recreate the chaos from the Heian Era of Jujutsu sorcery.

The Culling Game arc of the series features some top-notch battles between the sorcerers, with the respective fights of Yuta Okkotsu and Kinji Hakari being the highlights of the arc. As such, fans can expect to be completely blown away by the upcoming season of Gege Akutami's magnum opus, which is set to adapt some of the best fights of the entire series and also feature the eventual return of Satoru Gojo.