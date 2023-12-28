MAPPA reveals Culling Game arc trailer after Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, following the release of the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale, the anime's official website released a new special promotional video announcing the production of the anime's sequel season. The anime's next season is set to adapt the Culling Game arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 adapted two arcs - Premature Death Arc/Hidden Inventory Arc and the Shibuya Incident Arc. The anime initially premiered back in the Summer 2023 season with the former arc, following which it took a short break before premiering the latter arc.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

MAPPA unveils Culling Game Arc announcement after Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale

On Thursday, December 28, after the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale ended, the anime's official website and X account unveiled the special promotional video for the upcoming Culling Game Arc.

The special PV showcased animated illustrations from the upcoming arc. This allowed fans to get a gist of what they were set to see in the upcoming anime. The arc is set to see the Jujutsu High students take part in the Culling Game, an unprecedented Jujutsu battle royal organized by Psuedo Geto/Noritoshi Kamo.

As the students form a plan, many other sorcerers, both new and old, make their move and take part in the unprecedented act of Jujutsu terrorism.

That said, neither the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale nor the special promotional video revealed when fans can expect the upcoming season. Therefore, fans may have to wait for a long time before they get to learn about the series' release window.

Will Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 only adapt the Culling Game Arc?

For fans who are unbeknownst to the series' manga arcs, there are two more arcs between the Shibuya Incident Arc and the Culling Game Arc. The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale ends right where the Shibuya Incident Arc ended. Hence, it is guaranteed that MAPPA will adapt the next two arcs, i.e., Itadori's Extermination Arc and Perfect Preparation Arc before it adapts the Culling Game Arc.

The reason why the upcoming anime was announced as an adaptation of Culling Game Arc is because the two arcs - Itadori's Extermination Arc and Perfect Preparation Arc - are quite short in size. The two arcs together are just 22 chapters long. Meanwhile, the Culling Game Arc is 63 chapters long. Considering that the anime's second season adapted 73 chapters, it should be very possible for MAPPA to animate Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 with 85 chapters.