Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 preview and what to expect

Studio MAPPA has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23. The upcoming episode, titled Shibuya Incident - Gate, Close, is scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 28. It will be the final episode of the anime season and will be aired on NBS/TBS, followed by different streaming platforms.

The previous episode saw Pseudo Geto fight Yuji, following which he absorbed Mahito. Fortunately, the Kyoto Jujutsu Tech students arrived to help Yuji. Soon after, Choso realized his connection to Pseudo Geto and decided to side with the Jujutsu Sorcerers. Nevertheless, Uraume was too strong for them. Surprisingly, Special Grader Jujutsu Sorcerer Yuki Tsukumo arrived to help them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 preview hints at Yuki Tsukumo vs Pseudo Geto

Yuki Tsukumo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23, titled Shibuya Incident - Gate, Close, will most likely see a fight between Yuki Tsukumo and Pseudo Geto. As fans would know from the Hidden Inventory arc, Yuki Tsukumo, similar to Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo, is a Special Grade Jujutsu Sorcerer. Hence, considering that Satoru Gojo has been sealed and Suguru Geto has passed away, Yuki is currently the strongest Jujutsu Sorcerer in Japan.

Therefore, Yuki Tsukumo will be a key figure in the fight that is set to take place in the anime's finale. With that, fans will soon get to learn about Yuki's fighting style and Cursed Technique that she may or may not use in Shibuya. Nevertheless, with Uraume helping Pseudo Geto, the Jujutsu Sorcerers do not stand a chance without the special grade Jujutsu Sorcerer.

Pseudo Geto may escape Shibuya with Uraume

Pseudo Geto as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 preview (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 preview synopsis hints at the "mastermind" Pseudo Geto talking about the future of humanity as the destruction he caused in Shibuya is set to change the world drastically. Considering that the future arcs are bound to reveal more about the true identity of Pseudo Geto, he will likely escape in the upcoming episode.

If that happens, one can be certain that Psudo Geto will leave Shibuya with the Prison Realm. Hence, fans may have to wait for years before they see Satoru Gojo again.

Choso may try to stop Pseudo Geto

Choso as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 23 preview (Image via MAPPA)

The previous episode saw Choso realizing that Pseudo Geto was none other than one of his parents. The true mastermind had seemingly entered Noritoshi Kamo's body in the past. Using the body, the mastermind mixed his blood with some of the Cursed Wombs, ending up becoming Choso's parent. Choso's false memories about Yuji Itadori were proof that Yuji was related to him somehow.

Hence, Choso may further attack Pseudo Geto in the upcoming episode to defeat him, and possibly learn the identity of the mastermind and how he was connected to Yuji Itadori. This may help fans learn more about the series' primary antagonist.