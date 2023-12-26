Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23

Ever since fans witnessed Yuki Tsukumo's arrival at the battlefield, they have been highly anticipating the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23. The episode is scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. It will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Pseudo-Geto absorb Mahito. Right then, Uraume came to his aid. Meanwhile, Itadori was backed up by the Kyoto Jujutsu Tech students. Soon after, Choso arrived at the battlefield, revealing how he may be related to Itadori, and teamed up with him. Unfortunately, Uraume overpowered them. Just then, Yuki Tsukumo came to their rescue.

Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen episode 47

Yuji Itadori as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 47, titled Shibuya Incident – Gate, Close, will be released on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. However, the anime does not get simulcast at the same time internationally. Instead, the English-subtitled version of the anime is released worldwide only after a delay of two hours and four minutes.

Therefore, the upcoming JJK episode will be simulcast at the following times in their respective time zones internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Thursday December 28 Central Standard Time 11 am Thursday December 28 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Thursday December 28 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Thursday December 28 Central European Time 6 pm Thursday December 28 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday December 28 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Friday December 29 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Friday December 29

Fans should note that the upcoming episode is set to be the finale episode of the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 47 streaming details

Choso as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Episode 47 of the anime will first be aired on television networks in Japan like TBS and NBS. After that, the anime series would be simulcast on the anime streaming platform Crunchyroll in North America and Europe.

Meanwhile, in regions like India and other Southeast Asian countries, the anime series will be made available to watch on Netflix. Additionally, the anime will also be available to stream on YouTube through the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen episode 46

Uraume as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 46, titled Metamorphosis, Part 2, saw Pseudo Geto absorb Mahito and fight Yuji Itadori. Right after that, Itadori was backed up by the Kyoto Jujutsu Tech students who tried to take down the villain. Unfortunately, Pseudo Geto was backed up by Sukuna's associate from earlier, Uraume.

Just then, Choso arrived at the battlefield and realized his connection to Pseudo Geto. From what was revealed, it was made clear that the person controlling Geto was an ancient sorcerer who also took over Noritoshi Kamo to create Choso and other Cursed Wombs. Hence, Choso believed that Yuji was his brother and teamed up with him.

As the battle progressed, Uraume overpowered them. Right after that, Yuki Tsukumo arrived to help the Jujutsu Sorcerers.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen episode 47?

Yuki Tsukumo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 47, titled Shibuya Incident – Gate, Close, will most likely see a fight between Pseudo-Geto and Yuki Tsukumo. Yuki Tsukumo knew Suguru Geto, so she might use his abilities against him. That said, Pseudo-Geto was backed up by Uraume. Hence, fans can expect either Choso or one of the Jujutsu Sorcerers to team up with the Special Grade sorcerer.

Nevertheless, the upcoming episode is set to end the Shibuya Incident arc and will most likely set up the events for the anime's next arc.