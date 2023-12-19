Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22

Ever since fans witnessed Yuji Itadori defeating Mahito, they have been highly anticipating the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22. The episode is scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. It will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Mahito using his Polymorphic Soul Isomer to fight Todo and Yuji. Soon after, he used his Domain Expansion to render Todo's left hand useless. This led to Yuji fighting Mahito all by himself. Fortunately, Todo's interference managed to pave the way for Yuji's win.

Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen episode 46

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 45, titled Metamorphosis, Part 2, will be released on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. However, the anime does not simulcast at the same time worldwide. Instead, the English-subtitled version of the anime episode will be released worldwide only after a delay of two hours and four minutes.

Therefore, the upcoming JJK episode will be simulcast at the following times in their respective time zones internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Thursday December 21 Central Standard Time 11 am Thursday December 21 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Thursday December 21 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Thursday December 21 Central European Time 6 pm Thursday December 21 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday December 21 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Friday December 22 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Friday December 22

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 46 streaming details

The anime's episode 46 will first be aired on TV networks like TBS and NBS in Japan. After that, the anime would be simulcast on the anime streaming platform Crunchyroll in Europe and North America.

Meanwhile, in regions like India and other Southeast Asian countries, the series will be available to stream online on Netflix. In addition, the anime series will also be available to watch on YouTube through the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen episode 45

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 45, titled Metamorphosis, saw Mahito use Polymorphic Soul Isomer to separate Todo and Yuji. However, Todo was able to defeat them easily. Hence, Mahito chose to use his Domain Expansion. That said, he did not want to get consumed by Sukuna. Hence, he used Domain Expansion for just 0.2 seconds, like Gojo, to attack Todo. With Todo's arm affected by Mahito's domain, he had to chop the rest of it away to survive.

After that, Yuji Itadori was pitted against Mahito all by himself. Mahito then used Idle Transfiguration: Instant Spirit Body of Distorted Killing. While Yuji had a tough time fighting him, his Divergent Fist and Todo's interruption allowed him to land a Black Flash on Mahito. With that, Yuji won the fight against Mahito. That's when Pseudo-Geto appeared, asking Mahito if he needed his help.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen episode 46?

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 46, titled Metamorphosis, Part 2, will most likely see Pseudo-Geto make his final move in the Shibuya Incident Arc. Given that the anime is inching closer to its end, Pseudo-Geto's next actions are bound to set up the arc's finale. Fans may also likely learn about Pseudo-Geto's real identity and his goals.

In addition, fans should not forget that the Kyoto Jujutsu Tech students were on their way to Shibuya to help their fellow Jujutsu Sorcerers. Hence, fans can expect them to join Yuji in the upcoming episode.