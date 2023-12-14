Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22 (styled as Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 46) is set to be broadcast at 11.56 p.m. JST on Thursday, December 21, in Japan. The episode will air on the NBS/TBS channel and will be available on Crunchyroll and other international platforms after a two-hour delay at 9 AM PT on the same day.

Episode 22 is the penultimate episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. With episode 21 having depicted the climax of Yuji and Todo’s battle against Mahito, episode 22 is likely to show Pseudo-Geto’s role in Mahito’s defeat and the ensuing battle against the villain. A fan-favorite character from Gojo’s Past arc might make their return.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22 release date and time

Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 45 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22 will be aired in Japan at 12.01 a.m. JST on Friday, December 22. The English-subtitled version can be streamed internationally at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 9 am, Thursday, December 21 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm, Thursday, December 21 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm, Thursday, December 21 Central European Time 6 pm, Thursday, December 21 Indian Standard Time 10.30 pm, Thursday, December 21 Philippine Standard Time 1 am, Friday, December 22 Australia Central Standard Time 2.30 am, Friday, December 22

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22?

Aoi Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen episode 45 (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22 will be broadcast via NBS/TBS on Japanese television. Crunchyroll will simulcast the episode in North America and Europe approximately two hours after the Japanese TV broadcast has been completed.

Netflix and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel will make the episode available in India and other Southeast Asian countries. Bilibili has acquired the rights for the broadcast in China. Each of the streaming platforms requires a monetary subscription.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21 Recap

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 21, titled “Transformation”, Yuji and Todo continued to fight Mahito. The Curse used two Polymorphic Soul Isomers, a sort of Transfigured Human attack unit, to distract Todo. However, Todo quickly dispatched them.

Mahito then used the 0.2-second Domain Expansion, which ended with Todo’s left arm being sliced off at the wrist. However, Todo still evaded the next attack using Boogie Woogie by slapping his hand against Mahito.

Mahito metamorphosed into a stronger form using Instant Spirit Body of Distorted Killing. While Mahito prepared to counter Yuji’s Black Flash, he was hit with Divergent fist instead.

Todo reappeared to help Yuji but revealed that he had already lost his Cursed technique. Yuji defeated Mahito, who tried to run away from the boy and was met with Pseudo-Geto instead.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22?

Episode 21 adapted chapters 129 – 132. Episode 22 is expected to cover chapters 133 – 136, which leaves room for episode 23 to adapt chapters 137 – 139 or 140. The episode will feature Mahito’s demise and the conclusion of the battles of Shibuya.

According to the preview, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 22 is titled “Metamorphosis, Part 2”. From the scenes shown in the precap, the episode will focus on Pseudo-Geto’s battle against the Jujutsu Sorcerers and might feature the reappearance of a fan-favorite character.