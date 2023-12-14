Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21: Yuji defeats Mahito as Todo suffers a heavy loss

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21 (otherwise styled as Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 45) reveals Mahito unlocking more aspects of his true form, as well as his ability to adapt and evolve and his battle with Yuji and Todo comes to an end.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21 adapted chapter 129 – 132. This episode was faster-paced and full of different elements with a higher adaptation ratio. With this rate of adaptation, the second season might even adapt a few chapters beyond the end of the Shibuya Incident arc.

In the previous episode, Aoi Todo came to rescue Yuji. His companion Arata Nitta froze Nobara in her current condition and left Shibuya with her. Yuji, Mahito, and Todo began a 2-v-1 battle where all three started using Black Flash.

Disclaimer: The article contains analysis and mention of canon typical violence. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21 shows Todo losing his arm as Mahito tries to run from Yuji

Mahito's Polymorphic Soul Isomer in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21(Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21 is titled “Transformation”.

The episode begins with Todo and Yuji giving Mahito the fight of his life, resulting in his head separating from his body and forming two separate entities. Mahito uses Soul Multiplication to form a Polymorphic Soul Isomer, an amalgamation of multiple souls with weak rejections that serve as an attack unit. He sends three such Isomers after Todo.

Todo analyses that when Mahito split earlier, he split his strength 80-20. The weakened body with 20% strength was the real body, while he used the stronger Dummy body to distract his opponents. Although the Isomers are grade 2 or 3, they can land hits on Todo. However, it doesn’t take him long to dispose of the three Attack units.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21: 0.2-second Domain

Meanwhile, Mahito has reassimilated his two bodies as he continues to fight Yuji. Just when he thinks that he got rid of Todo, the Grade-1 sorcerer rejoins the fight. Mahito finds himself in a pinch since he can’t use Domain Expansion against Yuji. Sukuna previously threatened to kill him if he ever found himself inside Mahito’s Domain.

Mahito does not have the skill to cast his Domain such that it will exclude Yuji but affect Todo. However, the solution to this comes to him from Gojo’s iconic feat in B5F. Mahito casts a 0.2-second Domain Expansion and simultaneously activates his Cursed Technique.

Todo uses a Simple Domain learned from Yuki Tsukumo and Yuji rushes toward Mahito to exorcise him before the Domain is cast. However, Mahito outpaces both due to his newly awakened state, which he achieved through unlocking Black Flash. Mahito appears inside Sukuna’s inner Domain for 0.2 seconds and threatens to kill Yuji before Sukuna can switch with the boy.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21: Happy Birthday

Mahito's new form in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21(Image via MAPPA)

As the Domain Expansion ends, Mahito’s Cursed Technique affects Todo, who cuts off his left hand at the wrist to save the rest of his body. Taking advantage of the chaos, Mahito hits Todo with Black Flash. However, Todo concentrates his Cursed Energy in his stomach and withstands the attack.

He then slaps his remaining hand against Mahito and uses his technique to switch Places with Yuji. However, his hand blisters where he touched Mahito. Todo’s necklace breaks, revealing the pictures of Takada-Chan and Yuji inside. This motivates Yuji, who easily takes care of the Isomer Mahito throws his way.

Mahito himself goes through a transformation, a culmination of all his evolution, and uses a technique called “Instant Spirit Body of Distorted Killing.” He transforms into a more grotesque form, which he calls his true form. Yuji wonders why this form is so different from Mahito’s earlier transformations.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21: Divergent Fist

Mahito claims that he will become an even better version of himself after he kills Yuji. This new form is much tougher, Yuji realizes that he would need to hit Mahito with a Black Flash filled to the brim with Cursed Energy in order to defeat the Curse. Getting hit with a Black Flash so close to his Domain Expansion will be fatal for Mahito.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21 narration then explains that while no one can hit Black Flash at will, Yuji is so incredible in the battle that he makes it appear as if he can use it at will. Mahito anticipates that Yuji will use black flash, and plans to lower his defense at his weak point whether the attack will inevitably land.

This will save his Cursed Energy since he can’t stop the attack. He can then use Instant Spirit Body of Distorted Killing to re-morph the damaged part. Using the break between two Black Flashes, he will go for Yuji’s neck. However, instead of using Black Flash, Yuji uses Divergent Fist, his earlier technique which he lost as his usage of Cursed Energy improved.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21: Shall I save you?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21 narration reveals that Yuji can use Divergent Fist at will since his battle with Choso, and doing so here hits Mahito with a delayed effect. Todo reappears and tries to change places with Yuji, but realizes that he has lost his Cursed technique. However, Mahito falls for the trick and gets distracted, which results in Yuji hitting him with a final Black Flash.

Yuji begins chasing Mahito, who is terribly injured and visibly frightened. Yuji tells Mahito that they are indeed the same, but he has been in denial so far. However, he has stopped searching for any meaning in his need to kill Mahito. He now accepts his role in the grand scheme of things as someone who only kills Curses.

Mahito tries to flee, but Yuji continues to follow him like a wolf to its prey. However, Mahito soon runs into Pseudo-Geto and asks him for help. Pseudo-Geto mockingly asks if he should save Mahito.

Final thoughts

Pseudo-Geto appears in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21(Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21 is likely the last time fans will see Aoi Todo fight. By his own admission, he lost Boogie Woogie after he touched Mahito, whose Idle Transfiguration might have played a part in it. However, Todo’s support for Yuji was a major contributor to the boy’s win.

Yuji finally came into his own and started to admit his purpose in the Jujutsu society. It will be interesting to see how Pseudo-Geto interferes in the battle between Mahito and Yuji. More details about his true identity will be revealed in the upcoming two episodes.

