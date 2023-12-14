Jujutsu Kaisen: Can Todo still use Boogie Woogie after Shibuya? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has managed to live up to the expectations, and then some, which is why moments such as Aoi Todo stepping up in Shibuya to help Yuji Itadori have been so celebrated by the fandom. Furthermore, it was also great to see Todo having a big moment in the series, considering that he is a fan favorite and he was up against a major villain, Mahito.

However, a lot of Jujutsu Kaisen fans have wondered what happened to Todo after Mahito cut his hand during their battle. While it was a very heartbreaking moment for a lot of fans, the real answer to what happened to his Cursed Technique is even more depressing.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Explaining what happened to Aoi Todo's Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen

To answer the titular question, Aoi Todo cannot use Boogie Woogie after the Shibuya Incident arc as he loses his Cursed Technique during the battle with Mahito. He admits this himself, and the manga is yet to show any evidence to the contrary.

Todo became one of the most celebrated characters in Jujutsu Kaisen during the Shibuya Incident arc because he showed up right when Yuji Itadori needed him the most. After Sukuna's genocide, and Nobara and Nanami's deaths at the hands of Mahito, Yuji had lost the will to fight. However, Todo stepped up, raised his spirits, and helped him defeat the aforementioned curse in battle.

However, all of this came at a cost for Todo as Mahito cut his hand with his Idle Transfiguration. This led to him not being able to use his Cursed Technique anymore, since it required him to clap his hands in order to switch places with another person, much to the heartbreak of most of the fandom.

Some people might wonder why Todo can't get a prosthetic and use his Cursed Technique. However, the issue is, Mahito's Idle Transfiguration manipulates the target's soul structure, which means that it is as if Aoi never had two hands to begin with. Therefore, it is physically impossible for him to use his Cursed Technique ever again, which is why he doesn't appear ever again in the story.

The importance of Aoi Todo in the series

Aoi Todo in Shibuya (Image via MAPPA).

A lot of Jujutsu Kaisen fans have picked up on the fact that author Gege Akutami has a habit of killing major characters and also tends to remove them from the story in several different ways. A good example of the latter was Aoi Todo's situation, as he lost his hand and was never seen again in the story, much to the annoyance of the fandom.

While casualties and characters losing their abilities give a greater sense of danger and stakes to the series, there is also the argument that it can get annoying because a lot of character developments can feel wasted. Todo is a good example of this, as his charisma, fighting style, and connection with Yuji were very entertaining, making this loss all the more painful.

It is an approach by Akutami that is bound to be divisive, although fans believe there should be a balance to it as well. In fact, this practice became a lot more notorious in Jujutsu Kaisen from Shibuya moving forward as well.

Final thoughts

Aoi Todo can no longer use his Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen after Mahito severed his hand with the latter's Idle Transfiguration technique. This is why the character is not seen afterwards and doesn't have any more fights in the series.