5 Jujutsu Kaisen manga moments that were perfect for Nobara Kugisaki's return

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga sees multiple significant and beloved characters die for the sake of the plot. However, these characters do not always remain in the realm of the deceased and often make an unexpected return in the story. This has sparked hope among fans for the return of Nobara Kugisaki.

Nobara was a first-year student and grade 3 jujutsu sorcerer at Tokyo Jujutsu High. She studied under Gojo Satoru alongside Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro. She met her untimely demise at the hands of special grade cursed spirit Mahito during the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

5 moments where Nobara Kugisaki could've returned in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

1) During the Shibuya Incident Arc

Nobara fighting Mahito (Image via Shueisha)

Nobara fought against the special grade cursed spirit Mahito during the Shibuya Incident Arc and was killed in the process. Mahito used Idle Transfiguration on her, which caused one side of Nobara's head to explode. Itadori could not save her using Reverse Curse Energy because he was not in control of Sukuna's powers yet.

Gege Akutami could have chosen to bring Nobara back with the help of curse user Ogami's Seance Technique. The technique allows Ogami to transform herself or a willing participant into a deceased person. Akutami could have used this ability to engineer a return for Nobara to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

2) After the Shibuya Incident Arc

Nobara being killed by Mahito's Idle Transfiguration (Image via Shueisha)

Shibuya Incident Arc is a major turning point in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, as it even saw Gojo Satoru being sealed away. Following the arc's conclusion, Akutami could have written Nobara's return to the manga, having cheated death. He could've also conjured up a special technique for Nobara that would justify her negating Mahito's deadly attack and still being alive.

Nobara's return following the Shibuya Incident would've been an unexpected twist that would take the readers by surprise and add to a more complex storyline. Had Akutami gone this route, he could have established Nobara as an important character in the story.

3) During the Perfect Preparation Arc

Maki Zenin as seen in the Perfect Preparation Arc (Image via Shueisha)

The Perfect Preparation Arc follows Tokyo Jujutsu High students and their allies as Kenjaku prepares for the Culling Game. In this arc, second-year student Maki also attains unrivaled physical abilities due to her Heavenly Restriction. Following Mai's sacrifice, all of Maki's cursed energy is taken, giving her a body of steel instead.

Akutami turned Maki into one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, which could have also paved the way for a return for Nobara. She could have also made her return to the manga during Perfect Preparation Arc, with even more formidable powers that would make her stand next to Maki.

4) During the Culling Game Arc

Culling Game is the greatest act of Jujutsu terrorism (Image via Shueisha)

The Culling Game Arc sees Kenjaku orchestrate the most unprecedented act of Jujutsu terrorism to evolve humanity with the help of cursed energy. In this arc, many new and old sorcerers participated in the game, with Jujutsu High students also playing an important role.

Akutami could have chosen to revive Nobara during this arc, leading to her reunion with her friends, Itadori and Megumi. The arc saw many old characters spring back into action, so Akutami could have made room for Nobara's return to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

5) In the final arc

Gojo is currently fighting Sukuna in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

Gojo Satoru has been released from the Prison Realm following the Culling Game Arc and is currently fighting Ryomen Sukuna. The outcome of their fight will decide the future of the jujutsu world. This might be one of the best times to bring back an old character like Nobara Kugisaki.

Jujutsu Kaisen's final arc will likely see a war happen, with characters trying their best to stop Kenjaku from going through with his final plan. This would be the perfect time for Akutami to reintroduce Nobara with the help of reanimation or any special cursed technique and let readers see her jump into the final battle.

