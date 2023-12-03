Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka created nearly every character just to kill them (and the plot proves it)

It's undoubtedly been a hard couple of months for the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom. Several beloved characters of the series have met their demise recently, both in the anime and in the ongoing manga. With the majority of the cast of characters either sidelined or killed, fans have started questioning if the mangaka of the series created the characters just to kill them off for the plot.

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen series changed the landscape of the anime and manga industry when it started releasing in 2018. Following the release of its anime adaptation in 2020, the series gained a massive following among fans due to its exhilarating action sequences, gripping storyline, and interesting cast of characters.

However, with most of the fan-favorite characters biting the dust one after another in the recent storylines, fans have started wondering whether it's worth getting attached to the characters since they all end up dying for the plot sooner or later.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the latest episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and the ongoing manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Are most of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters fated to die in the series? Exploring Gege Akutami's intentions behind creating the characters

Expand Tweet

Back when it first started airing, Jujutsu Kaisen captivated fans worldwide with its wide cast of interesting characters. Arguably the most popular one, Satoru Gojo, became a huge fan favorite in recent years and perhaps became the face of the show. However, the ever-happy blindfolded sensei met his tragic demise in chapter 236 of the manga, which cast a dark shadow over the series.

It can be argued that Gojo's existence in the series was a problem in itself, as he barely gave others the chance to shine due to being overwhelmingly powerful and could potentially take care of every problem all by himself. However, killing off a massively popular character like Gojo didn't sit well with fans. A majority of them shunned Gege Akutami, the creator of the series, for giving Gojo an underwhelming death.

Expand Tweet

However, Gojo wasn't the only character who got killed off because of the plot. The deaths of characters like Riko Amanai, Suguru Geto, and Toji Fushiguro were all instrumental in shaping the plot of the series. Amanai's death led Geto down a dark path, which saw him eventually get killed by Gojo. This led to the ancient sorcerer named Kenjaku using Geto's body to seal Gojo and cause the Shibuya massacre. On the other hand, Fushiguro's actions and imminent death opened the door for Gojo to become the strongest sorcerer of the modern era.

While it can be argued that the death of a central character in the series is necessary for the plot and development of other characters, Gege Akutami certainly goes a bit overboard with this concept.

Fans on social media seemed to accept Kento Nanami's death that took place in the anime recently, as they determined that it was a necessary sacrifice to build up Yuji Itadori's character. However, most fans deemed the death of Nobara Kugisaki pretty unnecessary for the overall plot.

Expand Tweet

Nobara was one of the most beloved characters in the story. She was a part of the trio of main characters, alongside Megumi Fushiguro and Yuji Itadori. Looking back at all the events that have transpired since her death, it can be argued that taking her away from the story had little to no impact other than adding to Itadori's character growth.

It should also be mentioned that Aoi Todo, who was a standout character in season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen, ended up suffering grave injuries in his battle with Mahito and was sidelined following the Shibuya Incident. He hasn't even been mentioned in the story following his last battle.

In addition to all this, Megumi's whereabouts in the manga are still unknown, as he seemingly disappeared from existence after Sukuna reincarnated into his original body during the Shinjuku Showdown arc. After taking into account all the character deaths that have taken place in the story so far, fans have started to question whether to get attached to any other characters since they will all be eventually killed for the sake of the storyline.

Satoru Gojo along with Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro and Kugisaki Nobara as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen(image via MAPPA)

Back at Jump Festa 2020, Gege Akutami revealed that by the end of his series, either one person from the group of Itadori, Kugisaki, Fushiguro, and Gojo will die, or everyone excluding that one person will die. Considering the current state of the story, it's not hard to imagine which ending Akutami is going for.

That said, if Akutami does plan on ending Jujutsu Kaisen by killing off all the central characters of the story, fans should brace themselves for perhaps the darkest ending to a shonen anime series in history. A lot of fans online have even considered dropping the series after Nobara's death, as they question just how many heroes will need to die for the sake of the story.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen is undoubtedly one of the most popular shonen anime series in the world today. However, with each passing episode, things are only looking worse for the heroes, as the fate of the Jujutsu sorcerers hangs in balance.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.