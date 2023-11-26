Jujutsu Kaisen fans make Kento Nanami's Malaysian dream into a reality

Jujutsu Kaisen's Kento Nanami has been a long-time favorite among fans, who loved the character's stoicism, and stern yet caring nature. In the latest episode of the series, Nanami mentioned a place in Malaysia that he had always wanted to settle in, which led some devoted Malaysian fans of the series to make his dream come true.

In episode 18 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans got to know about Nanami's dream to build a home in Kuantan, Malaysia. Since the mention of the place came from one of the most popular characters of the series, some fans took it upon themselves to create a landmark at the said place in order to commemorate the character.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen create a Kento Nanami Memorial Shrine in Malaysia

Episode 18 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 witnessed the heartbreaking death of beloved character Kento Nanami. The 9-5 sorcerer met his untimely demise at the hands of his archnemesis Mahito, who killed him right in front of Yuji Itadori.

Nanami's death had a major impact on the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom. Although the majority of the fans were in mourning for his demise, some die-hard fans took things a bit further by dedicating a shrine to him at Kuantan, Malaysia.

In a couple of episodes prior to his death, Nanami sustained grave injuries at the hands of Dagon and Jogo. The latter had burned Nanami alive, which almost left him at death's door. Despite his condition, the 9-5 sorcerer went looking for his injured comrades.

When he came across a group of transfigured humans, Nanami took them on without any hesitation and somehow managed to cut down every single one of them.

Prior to the fight, Nanami revealed that he had always wanted to settle in Kuantan, Malaysia. He wanted to build a house on an empty beach and enjoy his days in solitude. While fighting the curses, he imagines himself taking a stroll on the sandy shore of the beach and dancing to the flow of the wind.

This particular moment left a major impact on the Malaysian fans of the series, who were overjoyed upon seeing the mention of Kuantan in the anime and wanted to commemorate the character's death.

Despite Nanami's death playing out exactly how it did in the manga, fans believe that he deserved the peace and happiness that he was looking for. In order to make his dream come true, some dedicated fans created a 'Kento Nanami Memorial Shrine' in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Some even took it a step further, by creating 'Nanami's House' at the location as well, in order to honor the deceased character.

This goes to show Nanami's impact on the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom and the amount of love that fans had for him. In addition to the memorials, a cosplayer dressed as Nanami went to the beach in order to pay his respects to the character. The location has since received only five-star reviews, with fans saying their goodbyes to Nanami in the comments.

Final thoughts

Kento Nanami's death has left an unfillable void in the anime. Although he never got to have the life that he always wanted in Malaysia, fans made sure to make his dream come true after his death.

