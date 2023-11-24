"You take it from here": Nanami's final words to Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, explained

Episode 18 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 featured the heartbreaking death of one of the series' favorites, Kento Nanami. The 9-5 sorcerer met his untimely demise at the hands of his archnemesis Mahito, who killed Nanami right in front of Yuji Itadori.

Fans of Nanami have been dreading the day when his death eventually gets animated in the ongoing series. Despite suffering grave injuries in his previous battles, Nanami took out multiple transfigured humans before coming across Mahito. Before passing on, however, Nanami left Itadori with some memorable final words that left a lasting impact on the viewers.

Explaining Kento Nanami's final words to Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Fan-favorite character Kento Nanami met his demise in the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. In episode 15 of the series, Jogo burned the 9-5 sorcerer alive, leaving him almost at death's door. Despite his condition, he managed to take out a few transfigured humans before falling victim to Mahito's Idle Transfiguration.

Before being blown to pieces, Nanami left Itadori with some final words, which tugged at the viewers' heartstrings. Moments before his death, Nanami saw his old friend Yu Haibara, who pointed to Itadori as he had just arrived at the scene.

To make sure that his last words don't end up being a curse for Itadori, Nanami looks at him and says, "Atoha Tanomimasu (which translates to "I leave the rest to you/ You take it from here/ You got it from here")."

It is heavily implied in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen that a person's last words could have dire consequences for another person. Keeping this in mind, Nanami made sure not to place any burden or curse upon Itadori. His last words for his student imply that he has enough faith in him to leave the rest to him.

Being Itadori's mentor, Nanami certainly has a great deal of concern and care for him. When Itadori first arrived at the scene and called out to Nanami, the latter could be visibly seen trying hard not to look at his pupil as he did not want Itadori to watch him die. However, Nanami could not help but have one last look at Itadori, confident that he would be able to take care of the rest after him.

Why did Nanami leave Jujutsu sorcery?

Kento Nanami was introduced in season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen by Satoru Gojo, who assigned him to be Yuji Itadori's mentor. Nanami was revealed to be a salaryman who worked a normal 9-5 job despite being a Grade 1 Jujutsu sorcerer. His views on Jujutsu sorcery and a strong dislike for his job were made apparent to his fans on day one itself.

Despite having a stern and cold demeanor, Nanami deeply cares about his comrades and students. The Hidden Inventory arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 gave viewers a much clearer perspective on why Nanami hates the Jujutsu society. He was shown to be close friends with Yu Haibara, a fellow student at Jujutsu High whose cheerful attitude perfectly balanced Nanami's negative behavior.

However, at the end of the arc, Haibara met his untimely end at the hands of a Grade 1 curse. His death greatly affected Suguru Geto and Nanami, who left Jujutsu sorcery after finishing school. Since then, he has attempted to leave the world of cursed spirits behind by working at a normal corporate job.

Filled with regret for his friend's death, Nanami has been since shown to always put his life on the line for others, as he tries to ensure that no one else loses their life due to Jujutsu sorcery.

Final thoughts

Kento Nanami's death is certainly one of the most tragic parts of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. It sent shockwaves throughout the fanbase, who are currently mourning for their favorite sorcerer's death. Moreover, his death deeply impacted Yuji Itadori as well, who watched his mentor die right in front of his eyes and is now looking to avenge him against Mahito.

