Jujutsu Kaisen: When does Nanami die? Anime episode and manga chapter, explained

The Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen has proved to be the most brutal and heartbreaking story arc in the series so far, featuring the tragic deaths of several beloved characters along with countless people in the city of Shibuya. The latest episode of the season bid farewell to the fan-favorite Kento Nanami, who met his tragic end at the hands of his archnemesis, Mahito.

In episode 15 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Nanami, Maki, and Naobito Zenin were severely burned by the Cursed Spirit Jogo, which left fans extremely worried about the fate of the characters. At the end of last week's episode, a gravely injured Nanami was seen walking around aimlessly in Shibuya station, which more or less sealed the fate of the fan-favorite character.

In which anime episode and manga chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen did Kento Nanami die?

In Chapter 120 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Kento Nanami meets his untimely demise at the hands of his archnemesis Mahito. Since then, fans of the manga have been dreading the day when the chapter eventually gets animated in the anime series.

With each passing episode of the anime, Nanami's fate became more and more apparent to the anime-only fans. Following his battle with Dagon and Jogo, Nanami sustained grave injuries and could be seen almost at death's door at the end of episode 17 last week. He eventually met his end in this week's episode, which left the majority of the fanbase in tears.

In episode 18 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the 9-5 sorcerer could be seen walking around in Shibuya station. While looking for his injured comrades, Nanami lost himself in his thoughts. Thinking about the life he had always wanted, he imagined himself in Malaysia, spending the remainder of his life in peace.

While walking around, Nanami encountered several transfigured humans. Without any hesitation or care for himself, he fought them and somehow managed to take out every last one of them despite being at death's door. All of a sudden, he felt the tap of a hand on his back and realized it was none other than Mahito.

Towards the end, Nanami saw a vision of his long-deceased friend Yu Haibara, who pointed towards Yuji Itadori as he arrived at the scene. Realizing that he's done for and not wanting to curse his student with his final words, Nanami told Itadori, "You take it from here." With that, Mahito blew him apart in pieces right in front of Itadori.

In addition to feeling responsible for Sukuna's rampage in Shibuya, seeing his mentor die right in front of him pushed Itadori off the edge. He flew into a blind rage and proceeded to engage Mahito in a fight that would soon become the highlight of the season.

Kento Nanami and Yuji Itadori vs Mahito as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1(image via MAPPA)

It's interesting to mention that this wasn't the first time that Nanami was in a dire situation against Mahito. Their history goes all the way back to season 1 of the anime. During their fight, Nanami almost met his end at the hands of Mahito when he was captured in the latter's Domain. Luckily for him at the time, Itadori managed to break inside the Domain and save Nanami's life. This time, however, Itadori was a few seconds too late to save his mentor.

Looking back, Nanami's fight with Mahito in season 1 certainly made for a good foreshadowing of the 9-5 sorcerer's fate. Despite his gut-wrenching death scene, Nanami is remembered affectionately by fans for his stoic and pragmatic attitude, genuine concern for his comrades and students, and great love for them.

To conclude

Nanami's death in both the manga and the recent episode of the anime sent shockwaves through the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase. It left an unfillable void in the series and became a massive turning point for Itadori's character, who now seeks revenge against Mahito for killing his mentor.

