Who is Dagon in Jujutsu Kaisen? Toji Fushiguro's next opponent, explored

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime is currently in the thick of the Shibuya Incident arc, and it will soon adapt a moment fans of the manga are very familiar with: Dagon's fight with Toji Fushiguro. In the series, Dagon is a bit of an underrated Curse because he doesn't have a major role to play, but his exploits in Shibuya prove he is a dangerous foe.

Toji makes his grand entrance in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as Maki, Nanami, Megumi, and Naobito are struggling to deal with Dagon. While this isn't Toji's most popular battle (the one against Satoru Gojo is always going to win that debate), it is a testament to his abilities as a fighter and how much of a threat Dagon is.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Who is Dagon in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Dagon in Jujutsu Kaisen was an interesting ally of Kenjaku's (among his team of Curses) because he evolved a lot more compared to his comrades.

Dagon was initially very shy and had a much smaller body as a Cursed Womb, but by the time the Shibuya Incident arc rolled around, he reached his full potential and gained a much more intelligent and prideful personality. He made quick work of Naobito, Nanmi, Megumi, and Maki in no time.

Part of the reason Dagon is so powerful lies in his origins: he is a Curse born out of water-based natural disasters, which means he could manipulate water. This alone caused the likes of Naobito and Nanami, two very experienced Grade 1 sorcerers, a lot of trouble, but things only escalated as he used his Domain Expansion, which transported everybody to a beach-like realm.

This was the beach where Kenjaku, Mahito, and the other Curses were chilling in the first season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. It gives Dagon's Shikigami a perfect hit on their targets, making things even worse for the sorcerers.

How Toji managed to defeat Dagon in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

As Toji entered the battlefield in the manga, Dagon started underestimating him because he lacked any kind of Cursed Energy, although that eventually proved to be his downfall. Toji overpowered his Shikigami and then Dagon himself, displaying a level of physical aptitude that none of the sorcerers present could, which surprised the Disaster Curse.

As the battle continued, Dagon regenerated and decided to lay low for a moment as Toji was beating him to a pulp. However, the former Zen'in clan member just kept going, to the point that he managed to stab the Curse over and over again until his regeneration couldn't save him.

This fight was a bit short and one-sided, but it did highlight some key aspects: how much of a rarity Toji is as a character in terms of his fighting style and how Dagon couldn't have been beaten by a traditional sorcerer. Toji simply proved to be way stronger and faster than Dagon.

Final thoughts

Toji's fight with Dogan in Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most underrated in the series because of the enemy the older Fushiguro man faced. It was a very interesting battle, and MAPPA will probably do it a lot of justice in the anime.

