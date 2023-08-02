How can Satoru Gojo fly in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen, a spellbinding spectacle of supernatural phenomena and enthralling combat sequences, has Satoru Gojo at its center. Amongst his other abilities, Gojo possesses the incredible ability to fly, defying gravity through mastery of cursed energy.

Gojo's signature aerial combat style makes him a standout among the characters. But what allows the skilled jujutsu sorcerer to take to the skies?

Gojo's flight is enabled by his unrivaled cursed energy manipulation and signature Limitless technique. By precisely controlling cursed energy, Gojo can lift himself off the ground and maneuver smoothly in mid-air. His Limitless barrier isolates him from restrictive physical forces like gravity or friction.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Gojo's innate cursed energy manipulation in Jujutsu Kaisen

The foundation of Gojo's flight lies in his unparalleled control over cursed energy. As a sorcerer, Gojo can harness cursed energy - a supernatural force generated from negative emotions - and manipulate it with precision.

According to Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Gojo was born with six eyes, an extremely rare trait that enhances his visual prowess and cursed energy manipulation.

The six eyes grant Gojo nearly 360-degree vision and the ability to perceive cursed energy with enhanced clarity. This allows him to detect even the faintest traces of cursed energy in his surroundings.

With his innate talents and extensive training, Gojo has attained absolute mastery over manipulating cursed energy. He can freely shape and weaponize cursed energy into powerful techniques. Importantly, Gojo's fine control over cursed energy enables him to initiate flight.

By releasing precise bursts of cursed energy beneath his feet and shoulders, Gojo can generate thrust and lift off against the ground. Maintaining stability mid-air requires complex cursed energy control, but Gojo makes it look effortless.

Limitless technique removes physical restrictions in Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo's signature Limitless technique is a huge factor enabling his aerial maneuvers in Jujutsu Kaisen series. The Limitless technique surrounds Gojo with a barrier of infinity-cursed energy that nullifies the effects of anything trying to interact with him. This neutralization of external forces essentially isolates Gojo from the rest of the physical world.

As a result, factors like gravity, friction, and inertia which normally restrict movement have no bearing on Gojo. He can casually brush aside the laws of physics and levitate.

The Limitless barrier protects Gojo even while flying through the air at high speeds. Air resistance or gravitational pull will not impede or destabilize Gojo's flight. The Limitless perfectly preserves Gojo's velocity and trajectory mid-flight. This allows smooth maneuvering without fear of crashing.

Gojo can even change directions sharply in defiance of inertia - the Limitless negates any external forces that would alter his movements. Moreover, his unrestricted flight gives Gojo unmatched mobility and unpredictability during battles making him a force to be reckoned with.

In conclusion

In conclusion, Satoru Gojo's ability to fly stems from his unparalleled mastery over cursed energy manipulation in Jujutsu Kaisen series. By generating precise bursts of cursed energy, Gojo can initiate flight and maintain stability in mid-air.

His signature Limitless technique negates the influence of physical forces like gravity or friction - removing restrictions on Gojo's movements. These abilities allow Gojo unrestrained flight in combat.

