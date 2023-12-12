Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21

Ever since fans witnessed Yuji and Todo teaming up against Mahito, they have been highly anticipating the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21. The episode is scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. It will be available to stream on Crunchyroll worldwide.

The previous episode saw Mahito continue his onslaught against Yuji. That's when Aoi Todo came to his rescue. While Arata Nitta tried to mend Nobara's wounds, Todo encouraged Yuji to join him and fight against Mahito. With Yuji getting back on his feet, the two Jujutsu sorcerers teamed up against the Cursed Spirit.

Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen episode 45

Mahito, Todo, and Yuji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 45, titled Metamorphosis, will be released on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. However, as evident from the anime's release streaming schedule, the English-subtitled version of the title will be simulcast only after a delay of two hours and four minutes.

Therefore, the forthcoming JJK episode will be released at the following times in their respective time zones around the globe:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Thursday December 14 Central Standard Time 11 am Thursday December 14 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Thursday December 14 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Thursday December 14 Central European Time 6 pm Thursday December 14 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday December 14 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Friday December 15 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Friday December 15

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 45 streaming details

Aoi Todo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The series' episode 45 will first be televised on TBS/NBS in Japan. Following that, the anime title will be simulcast on the anime streaming platform Crunchyroll in Europe and North America.

Meanwhile, in regions like India and other Southeast Asian countries, the anime will be available to stream on Netflix. The series will also be available to watch online on YouTube through the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen episode 44

Kasumi Miwa as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 44, titled Right and Wrong, Part 3, saw Mahito going after Yuji and unlocking the Black Flash. While he wanted to keep beating up Yuji, Mahito was interrupted by Aoi Todo, who came to rescue his brother. Meanwhile, Arata Nitta used his ability to stop Nobara and Yuji's wounds from worsening. With that, Nobara's chances of survival were no longer zero.

However, Yuji had already given up on fighting Mahito, as he blamed himself for the deaths of the people close to him. Fortunately, Todo managed to encourage him to get back into the fight, setting up a two-on-one battle. This battle saw all three fighters draw out 120% of their latent potential.

Elsewhere, Mechamaru bid farewell to Kasumi Miwa as she and the Kyoto Jujutsu Tech students were headed towards Shibuya.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen episode 45?

Mahito as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 45 will most likely show fans the conclusion of the fight between Yuji and Todo against Mahito. With Mahito unleashing his Soul Multiplicity: Body Repel, it is difficult to predict how the fight will proceed further.

Meanwhile, with the Kyoro Jujutsu Tech students heading towards Shibuya, fans can expect them to arrive and help Yuji and Todo in the fight soon. Alternatively, the upcoming episode could also focus on Pseudo-Geto, who has been absent ever since Satoru Gojo got sealed inside the Prison Realm.