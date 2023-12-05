Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20

Ever since fans witnessed Mahito use his Idle Transfiguration on Kugisaki Nobara, they have been anticipating the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 20. The episode is scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. It will be available to watch on Crunchyroll worldwide.

The previous episode revealed that Nobara's Cursed Technique was effective against Mahito's clone. In addition, Mahito's clone couldn't use his Cursed Technique. Thus, he led Nobara to Yuji's location, where he switched with the real Mahito. Mahito then used his Idle Transfiguration on Nobara's face, defeating her.

Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen episode 44

Yuji Itadori as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 44, titled Right and Wrong, Part 3, will be released on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 11:56 pm JST. However, as evident from the anime's release schedule, the English-subtitled version of the episode will be simulcast only after a delay of two hours and four minutes.

Therefore, the upcoming JJK episode will be released at the following times in their respective time zones around the world:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Thursday December 7 Central Standard Time 11 am Thursday December 7 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Thursday December 7 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Thursday December 7 Central European Time 6 pm Thursday December 7 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday December 7 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Friday December 8 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Friday December 8

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 44 streaming details

Nobara Kugisaki as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Episode 44 of the series will first air on TBS/NBS in Japan. After that, the anime episode will be simulcast on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll in Europe and North America.

As for regions like India and other Southeast Asian countries, the anime will be released on Netflix. The anime will also be available to stream on YouTube through the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen episode 43

Saori as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 43, titled Right and Wrong, Part 2, saw Nobara Kugisaki realize that the Mahito she was fighting was a clone that could not use his Cursed Technique. Thus, she went after him with her technique. However, Mahito had different plans, as he ran away from the location and led Nobara back to where his original body was located. There, Mahito switched bodies and used Idle Transfiguration on Nobara.

The anime also revealed Kugisaki Nobara's past and how she became friends with Fumi and an older girl named Saori. Nobara idolized Saori and followed her to Tokyo years after she left the village. The episode showed fans that Saori was doing well and thought about Nobara from time to time.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen episode 44?

Mahito as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 44, titled Right and Wrong, Part 3, will most likely reveal Nobara's status. The previous episode only saw Mahito transfiguring Nobara's face. Thus, there might still be an option to heal her using the Reversed Cursed Technique. As for Yuji, he might go ballistic after seeing Nobara get injured in front of him. Hence, fans might see Yuji surpass his limits in the next episode.

The episode might also see Yuji receive help from other Jujutsu sorcerers. It has been some time since the Shibuya Incident began. Thus, any sorcerers that are located far away could reach the location by now. Considering that Aoi Todo is close to Yuji, fans can expect the team-up to take place again.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.