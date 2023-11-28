Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 19

Ever since fans learned that Mahito was fighting Kugisaki Nobara and Yuji Itadori simultaneously, fans were left waiting for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 19, to see how the two battles would proceed. The episode is scheduled to be released on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 11.56 pm JST.

The previous episode saw an exhausted Nanami get killed by Mahito. Upon witnessing this, Yuji immediately went after Mahito and began fighting him. The episode also revealed that Mahito had made a clone of himself that was fighting Kugisaki Nobara elsewhere.

Countdown to Jujutsu Kaisen episode 43

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 43, titled Right and Wrong, Part 2, will be released on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 11.56 pm JST. However, as evident from the anime's episode release schedule, the English-subtitled version of the anime gets simulcast globally after a delay of two hours and four minutes.

Therefore, the upcoming episode will be released at the following times in their respective time zones worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 9 am Thursday November 30 Central Standard Time 11 am Thursday November 30 Eastern Standard Time 12 pm Thursday November 30 Greenwich Mean Time 5 pm Thursday November 30 Central European Time 6 pm Thursday November 30 Indian Standard Time 10:30 pm Thursday November 30 Philippine Standard Time 1 am Friday December 1 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am Friday December 1

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 43 streaming details

Episode 43 of the anime will first be aired in Japan on TBS/NBS. Following that, the anime episode will be simulcast on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll in Europe and North America.

As for other regions like India and other Southeast Asian countries, the anime episodes will be released on Netflix. In addition, the series will also be available to watch online on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen episode 42

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 42, titled Right and Wrong, saw Nanami fight countless transfigured humans, following which Mahito confronted him. Knowing that Mahito would kill him, Nanami asked Yuji to take over after him.

Mahito killed Nanami, and Yuji attacked the Cursed Spirit soon after. However, after fighting for some time, Mahito fled the scene to transfigure some humans in front of Yuji. He hoped for Yuji to become disturbed after failing to rescue others.

The anime then revealed how Mahito had created another version of himself to escape Jogo. The other version happened to encounter Kugisaki Nobara. Upon meeting her, Mahito made up his mind to kill her and drag her corpse for Yuji to further his cause.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen episode 43?

Episode 43 will most likely continue Yuji Itadori's fight with Mahito. Since Mahito successfully triggered Yuji's emotions, he is bound to go overboard with his attacks. However, Mahito has been planning on capitalizing on such opportunities. Therefore, unless Yuji can compose himself, he might likely be handed his second defeat in Shibuya.

The episode might also focus on Kugisaki Nobara's fight with Mahito. Considering Mahito wants to take her corpse to Yuji, he might devise a strategy to defeat her instantly. In addition, the anime could also reveal the statuses of other characters like Maki, Panda, Inumaki, and others.

