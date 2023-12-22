Is Yuki Tsukumo dead in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 22 finally adapted the actual fleshed-out debut of Yuki Tsukumo. The character had appeared in season 1 in a flashback and as a short cameo during the Hidden Inventory arc.

Yuki Tsukumo is by far one of the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters, even though she has one of the least screen time dedicated to her compared to the huge cast of the series. Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23 will be the last episode of season 2, and it will be released on December 29, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuki Tsukumo met her end battling Kenjaku

Making her fully realized debut in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 22, Yuki Tsukumo emerged as a pivotal character, rescuing Yuki from imminent extermination. She has garnered a dedicated fan following since her brief introduction in season 1. With her recent fleshed-out appearance in the anime, questions have now surfaced regarding her current status in the series.

Yuki's manga debut in chapter 50 unveiled a crucial flashback, showcasing her mentorship of a young Aoi Todo. This interaction laid the foundation for Todo's character. In the Hidden Inventory arc, Yuki delved into her philosophy on permanently extinguishing cursed spirits, unwittingly influencing Suguru Geto towards a darker path.

In a surprising twist, Yuki Tsukumo reappeared towards the conclusion of the Shibuya Incident arc. Her timely intervention saved the main cast from the threat posed by Uraume and Kenjaku. During the Culling Games arc, Yuki faced off against Kenjaku in a battle that ultimately led to her death. However, her loss should not be perceived as a reflection of her true prowess, as Yuki was unable to utilize her domain expansion throughout the entire confrontation.

Chapter 208 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga marked a tragic turning point for Yuki. Kenjaku, using a mini maximum uzumaki, pierced her abdomen, effectively splitting her into upper and lower halves. Despite this grim fate, Yuki chose to end her own life.

Pushing her star rage technique to its limits, she created a black hole in a desperate attempt to eliminate Kenjaku. Unfortunately, Yuki perished in the process, while Kenjaku survived using his anti-gravity cursed technique.

Yuki Tsukumo as shown in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuki Tsukumo's cursed technique, Star Rage, grants her the power to augment mass virtually, enhancing both herself and the associated shikigami, Garuda. This added mass doesn't increase physical strength but amplifies the force of their attacks. Garuda transforms into a formidable cursed tool under the influence of Star Rage.

Notably, the mass augmentation doesn't impact the user's weight or tensile strength. However, surpassing a density threshold results in a drastic transformation, condensing the user's body into a black hole with intense density and gravity.

As one of the four special grade sorcerers, Yuki's demise, following Satoru Gojo's death, leaves only two potential special grade sorcerers—Yuta and a debatable Kenjaku, whose fate remains uncertain after chapter 243.

Final thoughts

Yuki Tsukumo, introduced as one of the most powerful sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen, faced an untimely demise that left fans questioning Gege Akutami's approach to female characters.

Despite her strength and intriguing abilities, Yuki's death appeared somewhat purposeless. Alongside Aoi Todo, she stands as an example of a character whose potential was arguably underutilized by Akutami.