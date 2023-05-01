Jujutsu Kaisen played the most cruel joke on Yuki, and the manga proves it

Jujutsu Kaisen is well known for its intricate plotlines and compelling characters, one of whom is Yuki Tsukumo. As one of only four special-grade jujutsu sorcerers, Yuki is a force to be reckoned with. Despite her strength and intelligence, the manga seems to have played a cruel joke on her by pitting her against the antagonist, Kenjaku. This has left fans questioning the fate of this beloved character.

Yuki's character is multifaceted because she is not only one of the strongest people in the world but also one of the smartest. With a wide range of abilities and a strong determination to work towards a curse-free world, Yuki has all the makings of a great hero. However, her ultimate fate in the manga proves that even the most powerful and intelligent characters are not immune to cruel twists of fate.

Yuki's potential got mocked in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga in the cruelest way

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 205, Yuki faces off against the antagonist Kenjaku in a high-stakes battle. Despite her impressive abilities, such as the Reverse Curse Technique and Domain Expansion, Yuki finds herself struggling against the ancient sorcerer. Her struggles are particularly poignant given her status as a special-grade sorcerer, a title that should have provided her with an advantage in the fight.

However, the manga seems to mock Yuki's power by showcasing her struggle in the face of Kenjaku's overwhelming strength. With each new technique and ability she employs, Yuki appears to be gaining the upper hand, only to be met with an even more potent counterattack from Kenjaku. This back-and-forth highlights the cruel irony of Yuki's situation, a character who, by all accounts, should have been victorious was ultimately brought to her knees.

In a last-ditch effort, she turned herself into a black hole, a move that should have been powerful enough to defeat Kenjaku. Instead, he survived using his secret Anti-Gravity Cursed technique, which he obtained from Yuji's mother, Kaori Itadori. It is assumed that Yuki died in the process, a brutal joke about a character who had so much potential.

The manga's portrayal of Yuki's death adds another layer of mockery to her character. As a powerful and intelligent sorcerer who has dedicated her life to creating a curse-free world, her apparent demise at the hands of Kenjaku is a tragic end to her journey. The manga's refusal to confirm her death outright leaves fans in a state of uncertainty and frustration, further highlighting the cruel nature of her fate.

Final thoughts

Yuki's death in Jujutsu Kaisen is a tragic reminder that even the strongest and smartest characters can fall victim to cruel twists of fate in Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen. Her battle against Kenjaku showcased her immense power, but ultimately, it was not enough to save her from what seemed to be a tragic end. The manner in which the manga presents her struggles and eventual demise is almost taunting as if mocking Yuki for her inability to overcome her adversary.

As fans mourn the loss of a powerful and influential character, they also hope that Yuki's story is not yet finished. With her vast knowledge, intelligence, and power, Yuki's potential as a character in the series remains vast.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will give her the opportunity to rise once more and fulfill her true potential, or if her cruel fate is truly the end of her journey.

