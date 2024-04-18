Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 spoilers today revealed the blood relation between Yuji and Sukuna that many fans had already theorized, along with teh aftermath of Yuji's awakening. The official translation is set to be released on Monday, April 22, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump issue 21.

In the previous chapter, Sukuna managed to hit two more Black Flashes, increasing his regeneration. However, The Jujutsu High team worked together to divert his attention enough that Yuji could hit him with a Black Flash of his own. This Black Flash also awakened Yuji’s true potential.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 spoilers and raw scans reveal Yuji to be the child of Sukuna’s reincarnated twin as the battle reaches a climax

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 spoilers, the chapter is titled “Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 29.”

The alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 spoilers begin with a flashback of Uraume asking Sukuna about Yuji’s true identity. When Sukuna was in his mother’s womb, he ate/absorbed his twin brother because he was “hungry”. The soul of that dead twin was reincarnated as Jin Itadori, with whom Kenjaku created Yuji Itadori.

Uraume wondered if Yuji had the same potential as Sukuna. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 spoilers then cut back to the present, when Yuji hits Sukuna with two back-to-back Black Flashes. He slices a pillar and throws it at Sukuna. He further tries to slice Sukuna’s leg off but is repelled with a barrage of slashes.

He advances through them, unfazed, and hits Sukuna with another Black Flash. The narrator reveals that Yuji currently has two Cursed Techniques: “Blood Manipulation” inherited from the Death Painting Wombs and “Shrine” inherited from Sukuna.

Yuji vs. Sukuna in the Inner Domain (Image via Mappa)

However, due to him being in a different era and being a different person, Yuji’s Shrine is different from Sukuna’s. Given that he just learned about it, the power behind his Slashes is also considerably weak. However, Sukuna still finds it infuriating that Yuji can use it at all.

Another flashback reveals that Ino asked Gojo, Ichiji, and Shoko’s permission to use Nanami’s blade since he felt that, as Nanami’s friends, they had more claim over the Cursed Tool than him. However, they reassured him that Nanami trusted Ino more than anyone else.

Back to the present, Ino summons a Dragon via Auspicious Beast Summon and tries to attack with the Blade. Sukuna slices the Dragon in half and catches the blade with his feet, but becomes aware of Yuji trying to land a blow. Yuji hits Sukuna with yet another Black Flash.

Sukuna becomes concerned with the number of black flashes Yuji is producing with such alarming frequency. He wonders if Yuji wants to be equal to him. Sukuna tries to punch Yuji but, the boy grabs him and pushes him into a wall instead. He hits the king of Curses with another Black Flash.

Sukuna slices at Yuji, but the boy ignores his bleeding face and hits Sukuna with yet another Black Flash. According to the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 spoilers, Sukuna yells out “You Brat” and tries to attack Yuji when Ino throws Nanami’s blade at him and momentarily stalls the Curse. Ino thinks that he did well for someone with his power level and urges Yuji to hit Sukuna with everything he has.

Yuji Itadori hits Sukuna with another Black Flash, making it his seventh consecutive Black Flash in this chapter and eighth in this battle overall. The narration states Yuji has become equal to Sukuna and then surpassed him.

Final Thoughts

Fans had long since assumed Yuji was somehow related to Sukuna, and later deduced that Yuji might have been Sukuna’s twin. However, Gege turned said theory on its head in this chapter, bringing Jin Itadori into the fold. The revelation in the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 spoilers, however, raises many questions.

The primary question would be how Sukuna’s twin’s soul, which was in Kenjaku’s possession, ended up as Jin Itadori. The second would be whether Yuji’s grandfather knew about it, and the third would be why did Kenjaku not transfer the soul to Yuji directly. The filtration process of being born from a soul likely cleanses unwanted elements out of it, leaving Kenjaku with a blank slate.

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 spoilers, there will be no break next week.

