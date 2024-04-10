Every Jujutsu Kaisen character ranked according to overall Black Flash hits

Not every Jujutsu Kaisen character possesses the ability to use the Black Flash technique. Although it might seem simple to understand, executing it proves to be a complex task in practice. Even for esteemed sorcerers like Gojo Satoru and Ryomen Sukuna, it boils down to luck to a certain extent.

In essence, Black Flash is a phenomenon that greatly amplifies the impact of the user's physical attacks. To activate it, physical attacks must be imbued with Cursed Energy (CE) within 0.000001 seconds upon impact.

Various factors influence the successful execution of Black Flash, including the user's physical condition, emotional state, temperature, humidity, and the opponent's CE.

So far, there have been a total of 8 names on the Jujutsu Kaisen character roster who have been seen using Black Flash.

Every Jujutsu Kaisen character ranked according to total Black Flash hits

1) Satoru Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Satoru Gojo (Image via Gege Akuami, Sheuisha)

In the entire series, Satoru Gojo likely holds the record for the most number of Black Flashes overall. In the latest chapter, he admitted that, in terms of consecutive uses of the technique, Kento Nanami was ahead. However, when it came to an overall number, he was far ahead.

This is highly possible, considering the list of missions he has been on. Right after the incident involving Riko Amanai, Gojo began flying solo. From then until his more recent fights, even the one against Ryomen Sukuna, Gojo has used the technique to bolster the impact of his physical attacks.

2) Yuji Itadori

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Yuji Itadori (Image via Gege Akuami, Sheuisha)

Following closely behind his sensei and on the verge of surpassing him is Yuji Itadori. He has come a long way since learning about CE and is now actually using it in different ways. Todo Aoi introduced him to the technique when the pair were squaring off against the Cursed Spirit, Hanami.

Almost immediately, he began to show an affinity for it, entering "the zone" and pummeling Hanami. After that, he unlocked 120% of his abilities against Mahito through the Black Flash. He has used it in nearly all of his battles, and it seems to come quite easily to him.

In the recent chapter, he lands a huge Black Flash on a distracted Sukuna to revive the Jujutsu High sorcerers' hopes and to begin his awakening.

3) Ryomen Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Ryomen Sukuna (Image via Gege Akutami, Sheuisha)

The King of Curses has been given that title for a reason. It is no secret that Ryomen Sukuna stands as one of the most adept users of Jujutsu. Being alive for so long and craving to be nothing but the strongest pushed his skills and abilities to a frightening level.

Undoubtedly, he too knows of and uses the Black Flash, but, like all on this list, a big factor is luck. Nonetheless, living such a long life means he has fought hundreds of battles, and it is highly likely that he has used Black Flash multiple times to bolster his physical attacks.

4) Kento Nanami

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Kento Nanami (Image via MAPPA)

Kento Nanami is the man who holds the record for the most consecutive Black Flashes. From the looks of it, if not more, he seems to be equally adept at the technique as Gojo. Moreover, Nanami's fighting style centers around close combat, relying on his Blunt Blade and fists.

Naturally, he would imbue his fists with CE to make his hits more effective. In doing so, he increases his chances of actually activating the technique and landing the hit.

5) Todo Aoi

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Aoi Todo (Image via MAPPA)

Aoi Todo's influence has been instrumental in shaping Yuji Itadori's growth. The Topknot Gorilla accepting Yuji as his "brother" and guiding him along was major for his development. Considering Todo's rank as a sorcerer, one would deduce that he is quite knowledgeable in Jujutsu.

In relation to that, he understands the workings of Black Flash. Maybe not as easily as Yuji, but he too has shown an affinity for the technique. In this case, though, the technique would be more effective given his real physical strength.

6) Mahito

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Mahito (Image via MAPPA)

Mahito's landing of Black Flash during his confrontation with the "brother" duo of Yuji and Todo came as a surprise. That encounter is one of the series' best fights. Coming back, Mahito using Black Flash is surprising but simultaneously very understandable.

The nature of his technique is based on the soul. He has likely spent the majority of his existence understanding how it works and in what ways to use it. Moreover, Mahito possesses a similar endless akin to Yuji and Yuta. He has proven himself capable of learning on the fly when needed.

Hence, Mahito using Black Flash was probably a matter of time. And he does so when all three of them (Mahito, Yuji, and Todo) bring out 120% of their potential.

7) Yuta Okkotsu

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Yuta Okkotsu (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu also exhibited Black Flash unintentionally when he was overcome by rage. Yuta's sword broke when he was fighting Sugur Geto at Jujutsu High. But that didn't deter the boy from continuing his relentless assault, unconsciously imbuing CE in his attacks and landing a Black Flash.

He is one Jujutsu Kaisen character who has never really shown an affinity for the technique. His focus, and in turn, techniques mostly revolved around using Rika, "Copy," and his katana.

8) Nobara Kugisaki

Jujutsu Kaisen character: Nobara Kugisaki (Image via MAPPA)

To end this list, Nobara Kugisaki stands as the final Jujutsu Kaisen character to register a Black Flash. Like Yuta, she too does so unintentionally in a heated battle. It happens when Yuji and Nobara team up against Eso and Kechizu. In that battle, both protagonists enter "the zone" and easily overpower their opponents.

Unknown to her, her hit was devastating and dealt serious damage to her target. It was another epic moment in the series to witness the pair team up and fight together so flawlessly.