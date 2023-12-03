Where did Nanami want to go in Jujutsu Kaisen? Sorcerer's post-retirement goals, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular manga and anime series to reach mainstream popularity. In the series created by Gege Akutami, the characters' lives are filled with danger, battles against curses, and the constant struggle to protect humanity.

Among the many intriguing characters in the series is Kento Nanami, a former salaryman who becomes a skilled jujutsu sorcerer. The series explores Nanami's character development and his aspirations beyond his life as a sorcerer.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Kento Nanami wished to settle down in Malaysia post-retirement

Kento Nanami Dreams of Visiting Malaysia in Jujutsu Kaisen's recent episode (Image via MAPPA)

Kento Nanami, a character from Jujutsu Kaisen, harbored a strong desire to retire in the serene city of Kuantan, Malaysia, as revealed in a recent episode. His vision included residing in a beach cottage, immersing himself in books, and relishing the tranquility of the sea.

This post-retirement dream showcased Nanami's yearning for a peaceful and idyllic life. Unfortunately, his aspirations were tragically thwarted during the Shibuya Incident arc when Mahito took his life. Nanami's demise had a profound impact on the series, shedding light on his personality and the challenges he faced as a sorcerer.

Nanami Kento (Image via MAPPA)

Nanami's attraction to Malaysia remains ambiguous, leaving room for speculation about its culture or natural beauty as potential draws. Known for his diligence and meticulous nature, Nanami meticulously planned his retirement, amassing significant savings to ensure a comfortable post-sorcerer life.

This pragmatic approach reflected his character, emphasizing his dedication to careful planning and preparation. Nanami's untimely death marked a pivotal moment in the narrative, leaving a lasting impact on the characters and revealing the depth of his character beyond his role as a jujutsu sorcerer.

Nanami's tragic demise

Mahito finishes off an injured Nanami (Image via MAPPA)

Nanami Kento's aspirations for a peaceful retirement were shattered in a tragic series of events during a battle against the formidable curse, Dagon. Alongside Zenin Naobito and Zenin Maki, Nanami sustained severe injuries, acknowledging that they would have perished without Megumi's timely intervention.

Fleeing the cursed domain, Fushiguro Toji intervenes, swiftly defeating Dagon and causing the collapse of the domain. However, Nanami's respite is short-lived as Jogo, another curse aligned with Kenjaku's team, sets him ablaze. Nanami survives despite being engulfed in flames, searching for Megumi amidst the chaos.

Nanami Kento's final words to Itadori (Image via MAPPA)

As he encounters an old adversary named Mahito, Nanami, now severely wounded with a deep shoulder cut, a missing right eye, and third-degree burns, faces a grim reality. Having previously struggled against Mahito, the severely handicapped Nanami stands no chance.

With a solemn smile, he accepts his fate, allowing Mahito to employ his cursed technique, reducing Nanami Kento to pieces. In his final moments, Nanami acknowledges Itadori Yuji, passing on the responsibility with a poignant, "You take it from here."

Final thoughts

Nanami's character arc in Jujutsu Kaisen exemplifies the unpredictable and often perilous nature of the series. His dedication, meticulousness, and aspirations beyond his sorcerer duties make him a relatable and compelling character. The impact of his death reverberates throughout the storyline, leaving a void that affects his fellow characters and further fuels the narrative.

As Jujutsu Kaisen continues to captivate audiences worldwide, the legacy of Kento Nanami lives on. His determination, post-retirement plans, and tragic fate serve as a reminder of the constant dangers faced by the jujutsu sorcerers in their battle against curses. Nanami's story adds depth and emotional weight to the series, cementing his place as a memorable and beloved character among fans.

