Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252: Is Yuta Okkotsu alive? Explored

After a seemingly long break, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 spoilers were eagerly anticipated to reveal Yuta's fate and Megumi's future. The official translation will be released on Monday, January 19, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 12.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans' plight continues, judging by what happened in the previous chapter. Jumping in to rescue Yuji Itadori resulted in Sukuna's World-Cutting Slash hitting Yuta Okkotsu instead, thus cutting him in half. This has left the fandom with a resounding concern - "Is Yuta Okkotsu alive?"

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252: What happened to Yuta Okkotsu?

Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Referring back to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251, Yuji and Yuta were spot on when reaching Megumi Fushiguro's soul inside Ryomen Sukuna. The former managed to breach the Demon King's inner Domain but was greeted with an exhausted and broken Megumi.

The whole scene was short-lived as Sukuna unleashed his Word-Cutting Slash to get Yuji off him. Luckily for the teen, his senior jumped in and took the hit instead. However, unfortunately for Yuta, it sliced him in half just below the chest. The panel then panned to Maki Zenin taking a stab at Sukuna, quite literally!

Now, as per the Jujutsu Kaiseni chapter 252 spoilers, Ui Ui was seen taking the black-haired boy elsewhere. Given the circumstances, he presumably took Yuta to Shoko Ieiri for healing. Being Jujutsu High's primary doctor and possessing superior skills in the Reverse Cursed Technique, she is pivotal to the sorcerers' success.

Shoko Ieiri in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

However, even Shoko's skills have a limit. Considering that Yuta was nearly cut in half by Sukuna's devastating attack, it is debatable whether Shoko can heal from that damage. Not to mention, Gojo Satoru's body is also presumably there with her, and he was sliced in half at the waist (which could be seen either in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 or subsequent chapters).

Simultaneously, fans are aware of how adept Yuta himself is at Jujutsu. Again, he is one of the few sorcerers who can use the Reverse Cursed Technique to heal. It is also possible that he has already begun to heal himself, albeit rather slowly, given that he just cast his Domain. Needless to say, this cannot be completely ruled out with the immense Cursed Energy shared by Rika and Yuta.

Final thoughts

These are just speculations about what could be Yuta's fate in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252. Heroically saving Yuji and taking the hit could prove crucial in the course of the fight now that it is certain that Megumi, although broken, is still alive somewhere.

To add to the positivity, Maki joining the fight is a huge boost to Team Jujutsu High. Her Split Soul Katana and her ability to see his attacks make her a deadly opponent to the Demon King.

Nonetheless, regarding Yuta's case, nothing can be stated for sure until the official translation drops. So, in essence, it is a case similar to that of Schrödinger's cat, but here, it could be looked at Schrödinger's Yuta - Yuta Okkotsu is both dead and alive in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252.

